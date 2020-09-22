Global Lager Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lager Market market.

Global Lager Market is the title of an upcoming market research report in production phase at Trusted Business Insights. Numerous critical factors, scenarios, and strategies have been analyzed and studied in depth to derive the most accurate findings. These are presented in a well-planned format in the report. Revenue share of each segment, region, and country is also presented to offer a clear and factual manner. Revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies, and threats are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions and mergers, etc. The global lager market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and regions and countries.

Global Lager Market: Overview

Lager beer is a type of beer brewed through slow fermentation processes and refrigeration. The conditioning of the beer at low temperatures decreases the speed of the yeast activity and helps to attain maturity of the product. The beer gets its name from the German word ˜Lager, which means warehouse or storeroom.

Global Lager Market: Dynamics

Demand for and consumption of premium beers has been increasing in recent years. This is more prominent among younger consumers in countries across the globe. Changing lifestyle, shifting preference among consumers for traditional products, and this coupled with increasing per-capita income are among some of the primary factors driving growth of the global lager market. Consumers in countries such as Mexico, India, and China account for a major share in terms of sales.

Lager contains nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and some natural antioxidants, and is low in carbohydrates. If drunk in moderation, lager beer is believed to reduce the chances of cardiovascular diseases and aid in recovery from muscle injury. Bars, pubs, nightclubs, wine shops, hotels, and restaurants are major distribution channels for lager beer. Some licensed supermarkets and online retail stores also make up a robust distribution channel. Growing urbanization trend, and increasing number of bars, pubs, restaurants, and hotels in urban as well as rural areas is further contributing to market growth. Changing lifestyle and rising inclination towards premium beer products among consumers are among other major factors contributing to growth of the segment. Major companies are launching product variants with different flavors such as apple, blueberry, lemon, chocolate, and tequila in order to expand offerings and product portfolio, as well as to build brand value and expand consumer base.

Restraints: Inclination towards other alcoholic beverages such as whisky, wine, vodka, gin, and rum are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. Growing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages such as energy drinks could also result in reducing consumer base, and restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Lager Market Segment Analysis

By Product Type: Among the product segments, the premium lager segment is projected to continue to dominate other segments in terms of revenue share.

Distribution Channel: The on-trade segment is expected to account for steady revenue growth over the next 10 years. This can be attributed to rising consumption among consumers, primarily at channels such as bars, pubs, nightclubs, etc.

Global Lager Market Regional Analysis:

The Europe market is expected to account for majority revenue share over the forecast period, with UK, France, and Germany primarily accounting for major revenue share contribution.

Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is projected to increase at a steady rate. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing variants of the products to the markets in China and India to increase the consumer base of the products.

Revenue from the market in North America is expected to register a high Compounded Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Consumers in countries in the region prefer low calorie beer. An increasing number of consumers are opting to shift to light beers owing to growing health concerns.

Global Lager Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Standard

Premium

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

