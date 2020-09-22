Torpedo Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2025

According to IMARC Group, the torpedo market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. A torpedo is an underwater weapon used to destroy the hulls of other submarines and surface vessels. It is a cigar-shaped, self-propelled weapon launched from a submarine, an aircraft, or a ship, and is often adopted in marine warfare. The torpedo includes complex devices that control the depth and direction as per the signals received from an outside source and detonate the explosive-filled warhead as it strikes or comes close to the target.

The rising number of cross-border conflicts has propelled the governing agencies to include efficient and advanced defense systems that can be deployed on a combat basis. Moreover, the rising investments in the upgradation of the existing naval infrastructures, particularly across the developed economies, are also propelling the demand for torpedoes. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements have led to the emergence of electric propulsion, advanced navigation, and mini torpedoes, thereby augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing investments in extensive R&D activities to enhance connectivity between submarines and weapons, intelligent controllers, and ultra-broadband arrays, are expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage

Breakup by Weight:

Heavyweight Torpedoes

Lightweight Torpedoes

Breakup by Launch Platform:

Sea-launched Surface-launched Underwater-launched

Air-launched

Breakup by Propulsion:

Electric

Conventional

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Naval Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rosoboronexport, Saab AB, etc.

