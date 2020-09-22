Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020-2027 3CLogic, 8×8, Aspect Software, Cisco Systems, Five9,

The cloud compliance necessities and pay-per-use subscription pricing model for end-users are some of the major factors driving the growth of the cloud-based contact center market. However, the risk of information loss and lack of awareness are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the cloud-based contact center market. Nevertheless, enhanced customer experience and rising interest of global players towards investment in the market are anticipated to bring great opportunities for the cloud-based contact center market.

Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Players:

3CLogic, 8×8, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Five9, Inc., Genesys, NewVoiceMedia, NICE Ltd., Oracle, RingCentral, Inc

The cloud-based contact center is a point of center in an enterprise which is hosted on an internet server from which all inbound and outbound communications are handled. The cloud-based contact centers make their connections with the help of social media platforms, voice, emails, and the web, which can be operated virtually from any place. The cloud-based contact centers are utilized for reducing cost, optimizing agent efficiency, improving ROI, improving flexibility and scalability, and providing better customer experiences and employee empowerment.

The “Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud-based contact center market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cloud-based contact center market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical. The global Cloud-based contact center market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud-based contact center market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Cloud-based contact center market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud-based contact center market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cloud-based contact center market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

