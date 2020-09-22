Cosmetics Packaging Market 2020 Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the coming era | AVON Products, L’oréal Group, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon

The primary aim of packaging is the protection of the product from all hazards it can be exposed to during transport and handling. A cosmetic package, in addition, is also required to be attractive and unique in its features so to trigger “impulse buying” in the end user. Cosmetic packaging involves primary and secondary packaging. Primary packaging entails the process of covering a cosmetic product and is in contact with the product directly. Moreover, secondary packaging provides the exterior wrapping to the cosmetic containers. Complementing the extent of plastic usage, innovations in cosmetic design and packaging, notably in the field of 3D printing have driven the market. According to NPD group, the U.S. beauty industry reached USD 17.7 billion in 2017, a 6% increase over 2016. Owing to this growth of cosmetics, the cosmetics packaging market is expected to propel in near future.

Based on product type, the cosmetics packaging market is bifurcated into bottles, tubes, jars & containers, roller balls, pen types, sticks, caps & closures and pumps & dispensers. Bottle accounted for the largest share in 2018, owing to its versatile usage for packaging of creams, lotions, fragrances and other products

Some of the key participants in the cosmetics packaging market are AVON Products Inc., L’oréal Group, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Alticor Inc., Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Group, Silgan Holding Inc., A Packaging Systems Llc., Bosch Packaging Technology, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Marchesini Group S.P.A., Wenzou Rigao Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Amcor Ltd., HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd. and Quadpack Group. Furthermore, strategies such as expansions, as well as partnerships and agreements were also implemented by numerous market players to expand their R&D competences and geographic presence in the global market.

The cosmetics packaging market report is studied across the key countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia pacific region dominated the cosmetics packaging market in 2018, owing to the rapid urbanization, growth in disposable incomes and growing awareness about health and hygiene.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

