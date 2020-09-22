Cell Therapy Technology Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research By 2026 focuses on major key players Merck KGaA, Terumo Bct, Lonza Group, Ge Healthcare

Cell therapies offer the promise of treating and altering the course of diseases which cannot be addressed adequately by existing pharmaceuticals. It represents the most recent phase of the biotechnology revolution in medicine. As with many remedies, cell therapies are based on ground-breaking scientific discoveries and technology advancements. Furthermore, cell therapies are a diverse group across cell types and therapeutic indications and have been an active area of research for many years but are now strongly emerging through translation and towards successful commercial development and patient access. Moreover, the next generation of cell therapies now emerging are of diverse class. Cell therapies can be classified by the therapeutic indication they aim to address, e.g. neurological, cardiovascular, ophthalmological; by whether they comprise cells taken from and administered to the same individual (autologous) or derived from a donor (allogeneic); or most commonly by the cell types.

The large number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy, advancements in technology and products are the factors driving the market growth. In addition, rising government investments in cell-based research is also expected to fuel the growth of cell therapy technology market. However, high cost of cell-based research & low success rate and lack of appropriate & advanced healthcare infrastructure in developing regions are some factors hampering the growth of the market.

The key companies operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Terumo Bct, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation), Lonza Group, Ge Healthcare, Sartorius, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH and Stemcell Technologies. New product launches, mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market.

Geographically, the global cell therapy technology market is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. The North America region dominated the cell therapy technology market in the 2018, owing to increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in these region and high prevalence of chronic diseases. However, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most promising region during the forecast period, due to the increasing research funding for vaccine development.

