Fragrance Ingredients Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2026

A fragrance is not a single material of clearly defined properties, but rather a mixture of individual chemicals, each behaving according to its own unique attributes. Important properties of fragrance Ingredients include volatility, polarity, surface activity and stability. Each fragrance component interacts with the chemical and structural nature of the environment to determine the aesthetic and the physical characters of the final system. With increasing frequency, fine fragrances have inspired environmental, household, and even institutional fragrances. Thus, a designer fragrance can evolve into skin and hair-care products, air fresheners and candles, dish and laundry detergents, and ultimately in janitorial supplies

The global fragrance ingredients market has gained outstanding growth due to surging demand for natural fragrances and changing consumer preferences towards aromatic cosmetics & personal care products. In addition, swelling demand for fragrances such as perfumes, mists and deodorants, particularly from emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Also, widening scope for emerging applications and significant technological advancements could provide growth opportunities to this market. However, several challenges faced by this market are high cost of migration from synthetic to natural sources and lack of transparency in patent protection laws.

Some of the major players operating in the global fragrance ingredients market include A. Fakhry & Company, Albert Vieille SA, Alchemilla, Alexami Cosmetics, Alfa Chem, Bare Organics Inc., BASF SE, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich International SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Givaudan SA, Graham Chemical Corporation, Innospec Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kao Corporation, Mane SA , Organica Aromatics Pvt Ltd, Rhodia Organics, Robertet SA, Symrise AG, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd. and Takasago International Corp. In August 2018, Givaudan announced a strategic partnership with Synthite for the development of exclusive innovative natural ingredients for its fragrance business. The two companies will jointly work on research & development of exceptional qualities of floral and spicy natural ingredients such as jasmine, tuberose, ginger, and cardamom.

By geography, the global fragrance ingredients market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Presence of major players such as Givaudan SA, Mane SA, Fermenich International SA etc. is fuelling the growth of Fragrance Ingredients in Europe. In addition to this, the Latin American region is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Growing demand for soaps, cosmetics and toiletries on account of rising disposable income of consumers, particularly in Brazil, Argentina and Chile are believed to be the market drivers of this region.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

