Hemp Oil Market With Major Key Players Aurora Cannabis, Cannoid, CV Science, Elixinol

Hemp oil is pressed and extracted from the plant seeds. Cold pressed, unrefined hemp oil is dark to clear light green in color. Hemp oil is a great source of high-quality nutrients and has a long history of use with multi-purpose natural remedy. Furthermore, premium hemp oil is commonly used for assisting with pain, stress, sleep, anxiety and more. Likewise, it consist of essential fatty acids, including docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), that are required for brain development. Further, studies have indicated that hemp seed oil can significantly decrease skin dryness to alleviate irritation and itching. Moreover, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may protect against the aging process while soothing the skin, all these properties are gaining momentum of hemp oil in the scientific community and media. Additionally, high prevalence and incidence rates of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, increased focus on decreasing stress & depression among the young generation, the usage of hemp oil is expected to increase in near future.

The factors such as medicinal benefits derived from the hemp oil, growing demand for hemp-based food products and consumer preference towards natural remedies are driving the global hemp oil market. Whereas, the major factors hampering the hemp oil market are low investment in hemp oil industry, strict government regulations and relatively less popular to its health benefits.

Various key companies are involved in the global hemp oil market such as Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Cannoid, LLC, CV Science, Inc, Elixinol, Isodiol International Inc., HempLife Today, Medical Marijuna, Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Hempco, ENDOCA B.V., Folium Biosciences LLC, Bluebird Botanicals and Hemp Oil Canada, Inc. Frequent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, product innovation, and geographical expansions are among the key strategies adopted by these players, to ensure long-term sustenance in the market.

The hemp oil market report is studied across the key countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The North America region dominated the hemp oil market, owing to the advancement in treatment procedure and growing incidence of chronic diseases and neurological pain among the population in the U.S. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

