Deep Research: Impact On Consumer Behavior In The Americas: COVID-19 Survey Snapshot-Week 5

GlobalData is carrying out weekly consumer surveys in 11 countries between 25th March and 31st May 2020, to track consumer sentiment and shopping behavior during the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic. The sample size is 500 respondents per country, per week. The two countries in scope for the Americas are Brazil and the USA. Questions are consistent every week, and cover consumer opinions about COVID-19, buying behavior and product choices and impact of the Coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak on consumers’ lifestyle and activities. This report summarizes the key findings from responses in week 5.

Get Free Sample PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2674431

Key Highlights

– The majority of Brazilians (72%) and Americans (60%) are influenced by how a product/service influences their health and wellbeing. This highlights the importance for tourism businesses of being able to offer a safe and hygienic experience. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the pandemic has not been controlled sufficiently by the cruise industry, this kind of criticism could be extremely damaging to industries like cruising when taking into account US opinion on health and wellbeing.

– A considerable number of Brazilians (44%) are now spending more time actively posting on social media more regularly than before the COVID-19 outbreak. Significantly fewer Americans (31%), but still a considerable number, are spending more time posting on social media.

– Over half of Brazilians and Americans have stopped going to entertainment outlets since the outbreak of COVID-19. This not only has a devastating impact on domestic tourism now, but also threatens domestic tourism in the future. There is a high chance that many people will avoid entertainment outlets such as cinemas, museums and other attractions for a considerable amount of time after restrictions have been lifted, severely damaging the locations that rely on attractions to bring in tourists.

Scope

– This report provides an insight into how the coronavirus pandemic is shaping consumer sentiment in Brazil and the USA.

– It summarizes key findings from the survey s responses and offers insight into how destinations and industry players can adapt to meet changing demands and needs.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain access to primary survey data results.

– Understand how the coronavirus pandemic is changing consumer attitudes.

– Assess how you can adapt your business plans and strategies to better meet these changing needs.

Enquiry For Discount Visit: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2674431

Table of Contents

COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Behavior Americas Week 5

Americans and Brazilians are both becoming more concerned by COVID-19

Customers could become increasingly frugal

International and domestic travel plans have been affected similarly

Companies need to interact with customers

In Brazil and the US, online reviews and blogs are assuming greater importance

Contact Us

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2674431

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/