Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Partnering Terms and Agreements 2020-2025: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

The global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market was valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.75% from 2017 to 2025.

The Membrane filtration is a widely used separation technique in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. It finds extensive applications in the biopharmaceutical industry as products are susceptible to degradation due to heat and chemical treatment.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand od pharmaceutical products

1.2 Advances in filtration and Nano filtration

1.3 Increasing applications in control of air borne diseases

1.4 Rise in drug production

1.5 Strong biologics pipeline

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent Guidelines Governing Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration

2.2 High cost f technology

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Technique:

1.1 Microfiltration

1.2 Ultrafiltration

1.3 Nanofiltration

1.4 Reverse Osmosis

1.5 Ion Exchange

2. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane FiltrationMarket, by Product:

2.1 Mce Membrane Filters

2.2 Coated Cellulose Acetate

2.3 Nylon

2.4 Ptfe Membrane

2.5 Pvdf Membrane

2.6 Other Membrane Filters

3. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Application:

3.1 Final Product Processing

3.2 Raw Material Filtration

3.3 Air Purification

3.4 Cell Separation

3.5 Water Purification

4. Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck KGaA

2. General Electric Company

3. Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

4. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

5. 3M Company

6. Alfa Laval

7. Graver Technologies, LLC

8. Koch Membrane System

9. GEA Group

10. Novasep

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

