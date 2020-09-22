Sterile Medical Packaging Market To See Drastic Growth by 2027 | E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Bemis Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Steripack Ltd

Packaging is an important part of product manufacturing and ensures the safety of product. Medical devices are involved in many different aspects of healthcare. As such, devices, their manufacturing processes, and the packaging that contains and protects them are extremely disparate. Application, performance, and selection of proper sterilization packaging systems are the important factors for maintaining sterility of the packaged contents until the package is open for use and enabling removal of contents without contamination.

The sterile medical packaging market has shown sustainable growth owing to increasing application of sterile packaging in the pharmaceutical & biological sector, aging population, and rising chronic diseases. Moreover, factors such as increased spending capacity and growing healthcare awareness among consumers are also expected to boost the growth of the global sterile medical packaging market. However, maintaining medical packaging integrity can act as a challenge to the growth of the sterile medical packaging market.

Key players of the global sterile medical packaging market are E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Bemis Company, Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, Steripack Ltd, Wipak Group, Placon Corporation (Barger), Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd, Oracle Packaging, Inc, Amcor Limited, ProAmpac LLC, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, Deufol Group, Sonoco Plastics Company, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, GY Packaging, Sabre Medical, UFP Technologies, Inc, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, LLC, Bemis Company, Inc and BillerudKorsnas AB. Research & development and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by the players to reinforce their position in the global market.

Geographically, the global sterile medical packaging market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Rest of the world comprises of Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America held the largest market share of the global sterile medical packaging market owing to various regulations imposed by the FDA, which in turn is fuelling demand for sustainable and quality products in the region. Americas is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increased spending capacity coupled with growing healthcare awareness, is expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the sterile medical packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

