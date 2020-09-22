Genome Editing Market with Worldwide Key Industry, Segments & Forecast, 2020-2026

Gene editing or genome editing is the insertion, deletion or replacement of DNA at a specific site in the genome of an organism or cell. It is usually achieved in the lab using engineered nucleases also known as molecular scissors. There are several recognised gene editing methods. Editing the genome can be achieved using engineered nucleases such as CRISPR-Cas9, ZFNs or TALENs, viral systems such as rAAV and transposons. It has been used effectively in a wide variety of tissues and organisms through cell line engineering in human cancer cells and IPSCs, and in mammalian model organisms such as knockout mice and rats.

The global genome editing market is witnessing significant growth owing to factors such as surge in the number of genomics projects, high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing production of genetically modified crops and growing application areas of genomics. Recent advances in genome editing technologies have substantially improved the ability to make precise changes in the genomes of eukaryotic cells. Programmable nucleases, particularly the CRISPR/Cas system, are already revolutionizing the ability to interrogate the function of the genome and can potentially be used clinically to correct or introduce genetic mutations to treat diseases that are refractory to traditional therapies. Furthermore, use of genome editing in specialized/personalized medicine would further provide significant growth opportunities to this market. However, the market is hampered by dearth of trained professionals and adverse public perception of genetic research.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.axiommrc.com/requested_sample/hc1906-genome-editing-market-report

The leading market players of the global genome editing market are Merck, Horizon Discovery Group, Genscript, Sangamo Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Lonza, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Editas Medicine and CRISPR Therapeutics.

By geography, the global genome editing market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions which includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the market largest share in 2018. Development of gene therapy in the U.S., rising availability of research grants and funding are the key growth drivers of this market in this region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period due to expansion of research infrastructure, economic development and intensifying public awareness levels.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

Purchase This Report @ https://www.axiommrc.com/buy_now/hc1906-genome-editing-market-report

Contact Us:

Ganesh Sai

United States

3 Germay Dr. Ste 4 – 4666

Wilmington DE 19804

U.S.:- + 1 (845) 875-9786

U.K.:- + 44 (0) 20 3286 9707

Email: [email protected]

About Us:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ is a full-service market research and data analytics company providing key market intelligence to global companies to take informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ offers market research services such as syndicated market research, custom market research, business consulting, and consumer/end user surveys. Under Business to Consumer (B2C) market research offerings, Axiom MRC assists its clients in finding quantitative information/preferences of its brands and services such as, awareness, usages, satisfaction, tracking, ethnicity etc. Axiom MRC offers data collection services through online surveys, social media, data processing and interpretation.

Axiom MRC with its experienced team of research and data analysts, has delivered more than 700+ Market Research Projects, 2100+ Data Analytics Projects, 260+ Business Support Projects and has a 400+ Global Client Base. Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ aims to become the preferred market research and data analytics company by providing key market intelligence solutions for client’s business growth.

For more information, visit Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ at www.axiommrc.com