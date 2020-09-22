Inflation Device Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy By 2026

Inflation Device are ergonomically designed inflation devices used for inflating balloons and stents during angioplasty procedures and to measure the pressure within the balloons. During minimally invasive balloon dilation procedures, the Inflation Device can be used to inflate the balloon with fluid, to monitor the pressure in the balloon during the procedure, and to deflate the balloon after dilation.

The rising number of patients suffering from coronary artery diseases is the key factor driving the inflation device market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CVDs are the leading cause of death globally, more people die annually from CVDs than from any other cause. The growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in a majority of developed countries, growing adoption of balloon assisted surgeries that utilize inflation devices to inflate and deflate the balloon (such as angioplasty, angiography, balloon sinuplasty, catheter embolization) are the factors propelling the demand for inflation devices. Furthermore, With the growth of the geriatric population, the prevalence of coronary artery disease is also expected to increase, which is a major target indication for interventional cardiology procedures that utilizes inflation device is likely to boost the growth of the market. high level of awareness among patients coupled with the rising demand for minimally invasive procedure for coronary artery diseases and various treatment options for heart disorders. However, growing number of market players has led to cost war, which is may hamper the growth of the global angioplasty balloons market.

The major players operating in the inflation device market include Merit Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Acclarent Inc., Cook medical, Atrion Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and US Endovascular among others.

By geography, the global Inflation Device Market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

In 2018, North America accounted for the maximum revenue share owing to the local presence of key industry players coupled with the change in U.S. FDA policy, and growing number of percutaneous coronary interventions in this region. Furthermore, Europe region was the second leading global market for inflation devices, attributed to the factors such as the presence of large geriatric population suffering from cardiovascular diseases in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative regional market during the forecast period on account of world’s largest population present in this region with a noticeable number of people suffering from heart diseases, growing healthcare expenditure and positive government support.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

