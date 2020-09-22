Flexible Packaging Market Size 2020- Latest Innovation By Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Berry Global, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Mondi

Flexible packaging is a lightweight package format. Flexible packaging film consists of optimum quality materials and plays its role effectively as well as consistently all through the life cycle of the products. It leverages flexible substrates including paper as well as plastic films. Bags, envelopes, pouches, sachets, wraps, etc are made up of flexible packaging which are made of easily yielding materials such as film, foil, or paper sheeting which, when filled and sealed, acquires pliable shape. Flexible packaging requires less energy to manufacture and transport, and it generates smaller quantities of greenhouse gases on its way to market. The recyclability and sustainability of some flexible packaging options, as well as their minimization of materials, can boost product appeal to consumers who prefer buying from companies that take steps to reduce their environmental impact and ecological footprint.

The flexible packaging market has a developing potential as the use of flexible packaging and flexible films is growing in various industry due to its superior properties including transparency, twist retention and superior shrinkage. The industry has achieved significant source reductions in the past decade and will continue to further innovate in the upcoming decade to optimize materials and systems. Flexible packaging can be designed to include features like zip locks, spouts, and seals that can be resealed after opening. As consumers increasingly seek options that deliver greater convenience, this benefit supports the opportunity to attract more sales. There are efforts being made to create a compostable, biodegradable alternative to plastics that last as long, but there are few options available as of today.

Key players of the global flexible packaging market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Berry Global Inc, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Mondi, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company, American Packaging Corporation, COVERIS, Novolex, Winpak Ltd, Printpack, Inc, Sigma Plastics Group, HUHTAMAKI GROUP and Glenroy, Inc.

Geographically, the global flexible packaging market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Rest of the world comprises of Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The rising expansion of industries and emerging economy of the developing countries are the prominent factors leading to the growth of the flexible packaging market in Asia Pacific. India has the second largest population in the world, behind China. Because of this, the demand for products is much greater when compared to other countries, which are offering growth opportunities for the flexible packaging industry.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

