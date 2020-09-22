Plastic Straps Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2020-2026

Plastic straps are packaging component made up of different materials like polyester, polypropylene, and woven cord. The plastic straps for different application mostly depends on several factors, such as weight, size and shape. They are characterised by high elongation and recovery strength.

The plastic straps market is primarily driven by factors like increasing opportunities from the end user industries including steel, cotton, paper and fibre. The plastic straps market has gained sustainability owing to rapid industrialization and increasing demand from developed and developing countries like India and China. The major factors hindering the growth of the market are strict government regulation with respect to the use of plastics, excessive cost associated with initial investment and rising concern of people towards environment pollution and waste management. The major trend followed in the plastic straps market is the rising demand and use of bio-based plastic for production of straps.

Some of the key participants of the global plastic straps market are Crown, TEUFELBERGER, The FROMM Group, Messersì Packaging S.r.l., Polychem Corporation, Scientex, Mosca Direct Ltd, DuBose Strapping, Inc, PAC Strapping Products, Inc, Auto Strap India and LINDER Seevetal. Mergers, acquisitions, technological advancement and new product launches are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market. Additionally, many plastic straps manufacturers are employing more recycled and recyclable plastic to reduce the environmental impact

By geography, the global plastic straps market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world include Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The largest share is attributed to rapid development in paper, steel and tiles industries in the developing and developed countries including China and India.

Research objectives and key highlights of the market study: –

Comprehensive study with key countries of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Market data share in terms of revenue (value) and scope of customization available

Detailed and comprehensive segmentation of the market to provide value added information to meet business goals

Impact analysis of COVID19 Pandemic on the global market is studied in detail to provide you current and future market size and forecast

Large number of key industry participants interviewed to validate and understand current market trends

