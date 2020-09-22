Viral Clearance Market Structure, Industry Inspection, and Forecast 2026

Virus elimination and inactivation continue to emerge as a vital aspect in overall bioprocess safety. Viral clearance testing is a process which is obligatory by regulatory authorities for the investigational new drug (IND) submission and it is required mostly in the critical process development for biologicals such as antibodies (monoclonal), recombinant proteins and glycoproteins, tissue and blood-derived product etc. As bioprocesses, products, and unit operations are developing, viral clearance will become more customized to individual situations. For instance, in case of inactivation of reagents such as recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies, companies, diagnostic testing labs and, CROs need to evaluate the elimination of specific viral strains or viral copy number in samples.

The factors that propel the growth of the global Viral Clearance Market include a growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing number of new drug launches, the rising government funding for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, innovation of novel drugs, and rise in R&D activities. Additionally, high incidence and large economic burden of chronic disease coupled with the increasing aging population boost the growth of the global Viral Clearance Market. On the contrary, the high cost of technology and the time-consuming process of drug development is likely to hamper the market growth. Rising demand for contract research organizations for pharmaceutical outsourcing coupled with the potential emerging markets are likely to offer the growth opportunities for the viral clearance market in the upcoming years.

The key companies which led this industry verticals includes, Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (Subsidiary of Wuxi Apptec), Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Kedrion, Vironova Biosafety, Texcell, Clean Cells, Bsl Bioservice, Virusure GmbH, Avance Biosciences Inc, SGS S.A, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Lonza group among others.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are key regions covered for the global Viral Clearance Market. North America is dominated the viral clearance market in 2018. Th largest share of the market is attributed to the increasing biopharmaceutical R&D activities in this region coupled with the rapidly growing life science research related to stem cell products, gene, and cellular therapy for cancer treatment, tissue-based therapies for heart, and liver, lung, and kidney disorders. Further, huge R&D investments made by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies coupled with the favourable research grant/fund and ongoing cell culture research activities in academic research institute contribute toward the progress of the viral clearance market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The highest growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as growth in generics development and manufacturing, growth in funding for medical research and the presence of many CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China. Further, increasing aging population, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, and the increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing in this region is likely to propel the growth of the market in this region.

