Antimicrobial Packaging Market Report by Technology, Industry Share and Size Expansion to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is predicted to reach USD 8,650.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the advantages of active ingredients found in antimicrobial coatings to prevent microbial growth in the wall, door handles and other indoor objects will accelerate the antimicrobial coatings market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic {Silver, Copper, and Others}, and Non-metallic {Polymeric, and Others}), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Indoor Air / HVAC, Mold Remediation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3,690.0 Million in 2019.

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass.

List of Significant Manufacturers in Antimicrobial Packaging Market are:

BASF SE

Dunmore Corporation

BioCote Limited

PolyOne Corporation

Microban International

Mondi PLC

The DOW Chemical Company

CSP Technologies

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Other Players

Regional Analysis :

Favorable Laws and Policies will Strengthen Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1,383.5 million in 2019. North America and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Some of the key industry developments in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market Include:

February 2020: Schuco International KG entered into a partnership with KUKA AG, a leading Provider of intelligent Automated Solutions for future production of facades, windows and doors.

Browse More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights™ :

