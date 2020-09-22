Aluminum curtain wall market Global Updates, Size, Share Estimation to 2027

The global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market size is expected to reach USD 62.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding the advantages of ACW in buildings such as temperature control, sound insulation, and impact resistance will accelerate the Aluminum Curtain Wall growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stick-built, Unitized, and Others), By Application (Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027” the market size stood at USD 33.76 billion in 2019.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Drivers and Restraints :

Aluminum extrusion is utilized in the manufacturing of curtain walling systems. The rising investment by eminent companies to expand their existing Aluminum extrusion capacities will positively impact the market in the forthcoming years.

List of Significant Manufacturers in Aluminum curtain wall market are:

ALUMIL S.A.

Reynaers Aluminium

ALUTECH

EFCO Corporation

Kawneer Company Inc.

TECHNAL

HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG

ETEM Group

HansenGroup Limited

Schüco International KG

Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis :

Booming Construction Industry to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a Revenue of 6.42 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the flourishing construction industry in emerging nations such as China and India.

Some of the key industry developments in Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Include:

April 2020: Schuco International KG entered into a partnership with KUKA AG, a leading Provider of intelligent Automated Solutions for future production of facades, windows and doors.

