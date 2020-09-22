Insight on the Growth of Tea Polyphenols Market Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share,COVID-19 Analysis and Top Players 2028

The global Tea Polyphenols market study offers a compilation of the current, historical, and future outlook of the industry as well as the factors responsible for market growth. With a SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and threats of each Tea Polyphenols market player in a comprehensive way.

Polyphenols Tea is chemical compounds obtained from leaves of tea. Tea polyphenols are made up of aflavins, tannins, catechins, and flavonoids. Oolong tea, purple wine, and white tea are obtained from the same plant, Camellia Sinensis, but otherwise handled.

Oolong tea is made up of partly oxidized tea leaves, black tea is made up of completely oxidized tea leaves and green tea is made up of non-oxidized tea leaves. Tea polyphenols are cheaper than tea because they have stronger absorption and caffeine-free characteristics.

In addition, the health-related advantages of tea polyphenols such as heart disease, disease prevention, neurodegenerative diseases, disease, and ageing-related illnesses in terms of anti-oxidant characteristics, increasing wellness issues and increasing consumer disposable income motivate customers to invest more on useful wellness products that are supposed to increase market demand over the forecast period. Dietary food supplements industry is the second largest tea polyphenols market due to increased health issues such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

• Increasing urbanization and disposable income

• Increasing demand for green tea

• Rising awareness regarding health benefits of tea polyphenols among consumers

• Constantly improving tea polyphenols technology

Key Players:Shaanxi Dongyu Tea Co, Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialty, Arjuna Naturals, Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Co., Berkem and DuPont-Danisco…

Global Tea Polyphenols Market: Segment Analysis

Following are the segmentation covered by the market study: By Product (Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea), By Distribution Channel (Internet Retailing, Mass Retailers, Direct Selling, Others), By Application (Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Others),

By Region:

• North America

◦ By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

◦ By Product

◦ By Distribution Channel

◦ By Application

• Western Europe:

◦ By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

◦ By Product

◦ By Distribution Channel

◦ By Application

• Eastern Europe:

◦ By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

◦ By Product

◦ By Distribution Channel

◦ By Application

• Asia Pacific

◦ By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◦ By Product

◦ By Distribution Channel

◦ By Application

• Middle East:

◦ By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

◦ By Product

◦ By Distribution Channel

◦ By Application

• Rest of the World

◦ By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

◦ By Product

◦ By Distribution Channel

◦ By Application

Reasons To Buy This Report:

• Market size estimation of the tea polytphenols market on a regional and global basis

• Unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

• Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

• Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

