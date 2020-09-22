Acute Heart failure (AHF) Pipeline Insight, 2020 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Acute Heart failure (AHF) Pipeline Insight, 2020

Acute Heart Failure (HF), also known as congestive HF, is bifurcated as left-side HF (when the heart is unable to pump enough oxygen in the blood to the body) and right-side HF (when the heart is unable to fill itself with enough blood). Acute heart failure (AHF) is broadly defined as a rapid onset of new or worsening signs and symptoms of HF. It is often a potentially life-threatening condition requiring hospitalization, and emergency treatment aim to manage fluid overload and hemodynamic compromise. This umbrella term includes patients presenting for the first time with typical symptoms and signs of heart failure (de novo AHF) and those with worsening of their pre-existing cardiomyopathy (acute decompensated heart failure). A less common precipitant to AHF is one of a several possible non-ischemia myocardial insults. This includes the onset of acute myocardial dysfunction with inflammatory insults, toxic insults, and insults of an undefined nature such as peripartum cardiomyopathy.

Acute Heart failure Market

Acute heart failure is globally one of most frequent reasons for hospitalization and still represents a challenge for the choosing the best treatment to improve patient outcome. According to international guidelines, as soon as patients with acute heart failure arrive at the emergency department, the common therapeutic is to improve their signs and symptoms, correct volume overload, and ameliorate cardiac hemodynamics by increasing vital organ perfusion. Recommended treatment for the early management of acute heart failure is characterized by intravenous diuretics, oxygen, and vasodilators. Although these measures ameliorate the patient’s symptoms, they do not favorably impact short- and long-term mortality. Consequently, there is a pressing need for novel agents in acute heart failure treatment because research in this field is increasing worldwide.

Acute Heart failure Pipeline

The current pipeline for AHF holds many significant products; it has few products which are being developed by certain key players, such as Empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company), Istaroxime (Windtree Therapeutics), APD418 (Arena Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company) is an orally active inhibitor of the sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2). It is a white-to-yellowish nonhygroscopic powder, which is slightly soluble in water and sparingly soluble in acetonitrile and ethanol. It lowers the blood sugar by causing the kidneys to get rid of more glucose in the urine. It is marketed under the brand name Jardiance for the treatment of patients affected by type 2 diabetes mellitus. Also, the recommended dosage of Jardiance is 10 mg once daily in the morning. The drug is currently in phase III clinical developmental trial in Patients Hospitalised for AHF (de Novo or Decompensated Chronic HF). Istaroxime (Windtree Therapeutics) is a first-in-class, dual-action, luso-inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility by inhibiting Na+/K+-ATPase. It is a peptide that stimulates membrane-bound Na-K/ATPase and enhances sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca/ATPase type 2a. It increases inotropy and improves lusitropy without adverse hemodynamic effects. In a prospective, double-blind, dose-finding study, istaroxime infusion significantly reduced pulmonary wedge pressure, improved diastolic function and cardiac index, and increased systolic blood pressure in AHF patients compared with placebo. These findings demonstrate that this new drug prototype could have a potential beneficial effect in patients with low-output AHF. In August 2019, Istaroxime was granted fast-track designation by the FDA this month as a possible treatment for acute heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

Emerging therapies included in the report

Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

Istaroxime: Windtree Therapeutics

Acute Heart failure Report Scope

