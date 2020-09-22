Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Pipeline Insight, 2020 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Pipeline Insight, 2020″ report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) market. A detailed picture of the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to the National multiple sclerosis Society, Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) is a neurodegenerative disease that interferes with the brain’s ability to control the body. There are four main types of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), primary-progressive MS (PPMS), secondary-progressive MS (SPMS), and progressive-relapsing MS. Each type might be mild, moderate, or severe. PPMS is characterized by worsening neurologic function (accumulation of disability) from the onset of symptoms, without early relapses or remissions.

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market

Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) is a rare disease subtype characterized by continuous disability worsening from the onset. It is noteworthy that the accumulation of disability without relapses characterizes PPMS, due to which the PPMS course occurs from the onset, whereas secondary progressive MS (SPMS) course follows a relapsing-remitting phase. The ultimate goal in PPMS therapy focuses on the reversal of disability and the arrest of disease progression. In general, the current treatment of PPMS is based on the severity of the disease, and these treatment approaches are symptomatic and supportive in nature.

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline

The dynamics of the primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rise in the awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Some of the key players in the therapeutic market of PPMS at the global level are MedDay Pharma, MediciNova, Mapi Pharma, Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics etc. While some of the companies have recently shifted their focus towards this indication, yet others are expected to create a significant influence on the market size during the forecast period. The Expected launch of emerging therapies, such as GA Depot (Mapi Pharma), MN-166 (MediciNova), MedDay Pharma (MD1003), NurOwn (Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics) will significantly impact the Primary-progressive Multiple Sclerosis market during the study period (2017–2030).

Emerging therapies included in the report

GA Depot: Mapi Pharma

MD1003: MedDay Pharma

NurOwn Cells: Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Report Scope

The Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS).

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

3. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Current Treatment Patterns

4. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Discontinued Products

13. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Product Profiles

14. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Key Companies

15. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Unmet Needs

18. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Future Perspectives

19. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

