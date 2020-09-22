Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Insight, 2020 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Growth Hormone Deficiency Pipeline

Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is a condition where the pituitary gland is unable to make enough growth hormone. It can be caused by damage to the pituitary gland or another gland called the hypothalamus. The injury can occur before birth (congenital), or during or after birth (acquired). A third category has no known or diagnosable cause (idiopathic). GHD may be caused by a tumor in the brain. These tumors are normally located at the site of the pituitary gland or the nearby hypothalamus region of the brain. In children and adults, serious head injuries, infections, and radiation treatments can also because GHD, which is known as acquired GHD (AGHD). However, in rare cases, GHD can be part of a genetic syndrome such as Turner syndrome and Prader-Willi syndrome. Additionally, in many cases, the cause of GHD is not known or idiopathic.

Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

Currently, therapeutic treatment of GHD is provided in the form of Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH). It is available as a subcutaneous injection, and the starting dose of GH depends on the age and clinical condition of the patient. For patients with adherence issues, a less frequent dose regimen such as alternate days or three times per week using the same total weekly dosage can be used. On the other hand, children who have mutations that make their cells unresponsive to the growth hormone may be treated with injections of synthetic human IGF-1 instead that is used in instances of extremely short stature and very low IGF-1 levels, but who passed their growth hormone stimulation testing.

Growth Hormone Deficiency Pipeline

The dynamics of the GHD market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Key players, such as Ascendis Pharma, Pfizer, Opko health, Lumos Pharma, and others are actively involved in developing new drugs for GHD. Ascendis Pharma is developing TransCon Hgh, which is an investigational long-acting prodrug in phase III clinical development stage as a once-weekly therapy for children with GHD. The company stated that TransCon hGH has the potential to be the best-in-class long-acting hGH therapy. In 2020, the company held two pre-BLA meetings with the US FDA to review the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), and clinical/non-clinical packages for TransCon hGH as a potential treatment for pediatric GHD.

The company also claims that it is on track to file a Biologics License Application with the FDA in the second quarter of 2020 and a Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA in the fourth quarter of 2020. The drug has received Orphan Designation in GHD from the FDA in April 2020. Additionally, in October 2019, the drug had also received Orphan Designation in pediatric GHD from the European Commission. Somatrogon is another phase III drug which is under development in collaboration by Pfizer and Opko. It is a long-acting human growth hormone (hGH). It is a once-weekly injectable, created using recombinant technology, for the treatment of GHD. In March 2020, two oral presentations regarding the drug’s phase III results were delivered at the Endocrine Society’s ENDO 2020 meeting. In October 2019, both the companies reported that the trial had met its primary endpoints in pre-pubertal children with GHD. In December 2015, Opko and Pfizer entered into a worldwide agreement for the development and commercialization of Opko’s long-acting hGH-CTP for the treatment of in adults and children. Additionally, the company claims that the regulatory submission of thedrug in the US is anticipated in 2H 2020.

LUM-201, which is under development by Lumos Pharma, is an orally administered small molecule that promotes the secretion of GH from the pituitary gland. The company is expected to initiate a phase IIb clinical trial in paediatric GHD prior to the end of 2020. This drug was found to be well-tolerated when studied in more than 1,200 patients with GHD in both adult and pediatric population. Furthermore, Genexine (a Korean company) is conducting phase II clinical trials of GX-H9/ HyTropin in Ukraine and Korea for both adult and pediatric GHD patients. However, the company has presented the interim results of this trial at the 57th European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) as well as at the 10th International Meeting of Pediatric Endocrinology (IMPE) in the US.

