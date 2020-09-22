COVID-19 Impact on Pharmacy Automation Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 11.2% During 2020 – 2025

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmacy Automation market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16960 million by 2025, from $ 11090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pharmacy Automation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pharmacy Automation market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/2ZL721j

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BD, Parata, Baxter International, Takazono, Omnicell, TOSHO, Willach Group, YUYAMA, Innovation, Swisslog, TCGRx, Cerner, Talyst, Kirby Lester, ScriptPro

This study considers the Pharmacy Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Table Top Tablet Counters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/35LubED

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmacy Automation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pharmacy Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmacy Automation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmacy Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pharmacy Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Pharmacy Automation by Players

4 Pharmacy Automation by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BD

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Pharmacy Automation Product Offered

11.1.3 BD Pharmacy Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BD News

11.2 Parata

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Pharmacy Automation Product Offered

11.2.3 Parata Pharmacy Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Parata News

11.3 Baxter International

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Pharmacy Automation Product Offered

11.3.3 Baxter International Pharmacy Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Baxter International News

11.4 Takazono

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/3c2qmvQ

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.