COVID-19 Impact on eDiscovery Market Projected to Register 11.3% CAGR to 2025

Global eDiscovery Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.
The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.
According to this study, over the next five years the eDiscovery market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 27130 million by 2025, from $ 17670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eDiscovery business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/32yYxbl
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Symantec Corporation, FTI Technology, IBM, Exterro, EMC, Xerox Legal Business Services, Kcura Corporation, Epiq Systems, Accessdata, HPE, Zylab, Integreon, Guidance Software, Deloitte, Consilio, DTI, FRONTEO, Kroll Ontrack, Advanced Discovery, KPMG, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, UnitedLex, Ricoh, LDiscovery, Veritas, iCONECT Development, Navigant, Recommind, PwC
This study considers the eDiscovery value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
ECA
Processing
Review
Forensic Data Collection
Legal Hold Management
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Attorneys and Legal Supervisors
Government and Regulatory Agencies
Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises
Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/3hy0dq5
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global eDiscovery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of eDiscovery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global eDiscovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the eDiscovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of eDiscovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global eDiscovery by Players
4 eDiscovery by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global eDiscovery Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Symantec Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.1.3 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Symantec Corporation News
11.2 FTI Technology
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.2.3 FTI Technology eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 FTI Technology News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 eDiscovery Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Exterro
Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2ZHCWfb
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.