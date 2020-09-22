COVID-19 Impact on eDiscovery Market Projected to Register 11.3% CAGR to 2025

Global eDiscovery Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the eDiscovery market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 27130 million by 2025, from $ 17670 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eDiscovery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Symantec Corporation, FTI Technology, IBM, Exterro, EMC, Xerox Legal Business Services, Kcura Corporation, Epiq Systems, Accessdata, HPE, Zylab, Integreon, Guidance Software, Deloitte, Consilio, DTI, FRONTEO, Kroll Ontrack, Advanced Discovery, KPMG, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, UnitedLex, Ricoh, LDiscovery, Veritas, iCONECT Development, Navigant, Recommind, PwC

This study considers the eDiscovery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global eDiscovery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of eDiscovery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global eDiscovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the eDiscovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of eDiscovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global eDiscovery by Players

4 eDiscovery by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global eDiscovery Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Symantec Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.1.3 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Symantec Corporation News

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 eDiscovery Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM eDiscovery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM News

11.4 Exterro

