COVID-19 Impact on Contract Research Organization Market Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to 2025

Global Contract Research Organization Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. A CRO may provide such services as biopharmaceutical development, biologic assay development, commercialization, preclinical research, clinical research, clinical trials management, and pharmacovigilance. CROs are designed to reduce costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets. They aim to simplify entry into drug markets, and simplify development, as the need for large pharmaceutical companies to do everything ‘in house’ is now redundant.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 90820 million by 2025, from $ 58080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Research Organization (CRO) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Labcorp, Medpace Holdings, IQVIA, Parexel, PRA, Syneos Health, ICON, PPD, Wuxi Apptec, CRL

This study considers the Contract Research Organization (CRO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contract Research Organization (CRO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contract Research Organization (CRO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contract Research Organization (CRO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

