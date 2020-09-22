COVID-19 Impact on Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Growth 2020-2025

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) uses digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals in one location and electronically transmit that information securely to health care providers in a different location for assessment and recommendations. Monitoring programs can collect a wide range of health data from the point of care, such as vital signs, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and electrocardiograms.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONTEC MEDICAL, Dragerwerk, CAS Medical Systems, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Philips Healthcare, Abbott, Spacelabs Healthcare

This study considers the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Respiratory Rate Monitor

Brain Monitor (EEG)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices by Company

4 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Biotronik

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Product Offered

12.1.3 Biotronik Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Biotronik Latest Developments

12.2 Nihon Kohden

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Product Offered

12.2.3 Nihon Kohden Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Nihon Kohden Latest Developments

12.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Product Offered

12.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Latest Developments

12.4 CONTEC MEDICAL

