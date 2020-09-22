COVID-19 Impact on Managed VPN Market Soar at 15.0% CAGR to 2025

Global Managed VPN Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Furthermore, managed services help organizations in the optimum utilization of all the resources, which increases the efficiency of the organization.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed VPN market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 25100 million by 2025, from $ 14330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed VPN business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed VPN market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Orange Business Services, Tata Communications, AT&T, Cisco Systems, BT Group PLC, Verizon Communication, CenturyLink, Vodafone Group, Telefonica, NTT Corporation

This study considers the Managed VPN value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI, Healthcare

IT and Media

Transportation

Manufacturing, Energy

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed VPN market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Managed VPN market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed VPN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed VPN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed VPN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Managed VPN by Players

4 Managed VPN by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Managed VPN Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Orange Business Services

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Managed VPN Product Offered

11.1.3 Orange Business Services Managed VPN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Orange Business Services News

11.2 Tata Communications

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Managed VPN Product Offered

11.2.3 Tata Communications Managed VPN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Tata Communications News

11.3 AT&T

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Managed VPN Product Offered

11.3.3 AT&T Managed VPN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 AT&T News

11.4 Cisco Systems

