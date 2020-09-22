COVID-19 Impact on Managed File Transfer Market Projected to Register 6.7% CAGR to 2025

Global Managed File Transfer Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a type of software used to provide secure internal, external and ad-hoc data transfers through a network. MFT products are built using the FTP network protocol. However, because federal regulations require that MFT products meet strict regulatory compliance standards, they include mechanisms to ensure a higher level of security and help keep information private.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed File Transfer market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1570.6 million by 2025, from $ 1209.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed File Transfer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed File Transfer market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Ipswitch, Axway, Opentext, Broadcom, Saison Information Systems, Primeur, Accellion, Jscape, Globalscape, Micro Focus, SSH, Attunity, Coviant Software, TIBCO

This study considers the Managed File Transfer value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed File Transfer market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Managed File Transfer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed File Transfer players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed File Transfer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed File Transfer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Managed File Transfer by Players

4 Managed File Transfer by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Managed File Transfer Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Managed File Transfer Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Managed File Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Ipswitch

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Managed File Transfer Product Offered

11.2.3 Ipswitch Managed File Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ipswitch News

11.3 Axway

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Managed File Transfer Product Offered

11.3.3 Axway Managed File Transfer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Axway News

11.4 Opentext

