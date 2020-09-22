COVID-19 Impact on Facility Management Services Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 5.0% During 2020 – 2025

Global Facility Management Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Facility management is a profession that encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Facility Management (FM) Services market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 42620 million by 2025, from $ 35090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Facility Management (FM) Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Facility Management (FM) Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/33FuazE

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Compass Group, GDI, Cushman & Wakefield, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, Macro, Apleona HSG, ISS, Cofely Besix, Sodexo, Veranova Properties, Global Facility Management and Construction, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, OCS Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Continuum Services, Updater Services, Camelot Facility Solutions, KnightFM, NG&G Facility Services

This study considers the Facility Management (FM) Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Soft Services

Hard Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/3c2mdbr

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facility Management (FM) Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Facility Management (FM) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facility Management (FM) Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facility Management (FM) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Facility Management (FM) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Facility Management (FM) Services by Players

4 Facility Management (FM) Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Compass Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Compass Group Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Compass Group News

11.2 GDI

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.2.3 GDI Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GDI News

11.3 Cushman & Wakefield

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Cushman & Wakefield Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cushman & Wakefield News

11.4 Aramark

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2ZKURS9

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.