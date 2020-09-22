Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Insight, 2020 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market. A detailed picture of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which excess fat is stored in the liver. Two types of NAFLD are simple fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Simple fatty liver and NASH are two separate conditions. People typically develop one type of NAFLD or the other, although sometimes people with one form are later diagnosed with the other form of NAFLD. NASH is much more serious than a simple fatty liver. NASH means that there is an inflammation in liver. Many people have a buildup of fat in the liver, and for most people it causes no symptoms and no problems. But in some people, the fat causes inflammation and damages cells in the liver. Because of the damage, the liver doesn’t work as well as it should.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline

Due to the unmet need for an approved therapy for the treatment of NASH, several companies have shifted their focus toward the development of targeted drugs with a novel mechanism of action. Key players in the market of NASH are Genfit, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Allergan (Tobira Therapeutics), Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cirius Therapeutics, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, Immuron, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Akcea Therapeutics, Second Genome Therapeutics, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Ascletis and others. We expect that the launch of emerging therapies will fill the void treatment areas shortly. The targeted therapies will have stronger penetration than the off-label therapies, and the market is expected to reach billions.

Emerging therapies included in the report

Elafibranor (GFT505): Genfit

Obeticholic Acid (OCA, Ocaliva): Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Selonsertib (SEL, Formerly GS-4997): Gilead Sciences

Cenicriviroc (CVC): Allergan (Tobira Therapeutics)

and many others

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

The market for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is likely to experience significant annual growth over the 2017–2030 study period, as major-market sales are expected to increase by 2030. As the number of effective treatment for the NASH increases during the forecast period [2020–2030], the supportive therapies (off-label) market share will also start to decrease, from a peak of 100% in 2017 to ~11% in 2030. Elafibranor (Genfit) will be the first drug for the treatment of NASH which will be targeting the NASH Fibrosis (F1–F3) patients; and Obeticholic acid (OCA; Intercept Pharmaceutical) will pose competition to Elafibranor. Intercept’s OCA is expected to grab maximum market share, owing to its development to target all stages of NASH (F1–F4), and with the increasing demand for therapies to treat the advanced stage of NASH, i.e., cirrhosis.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Report Scope

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Current Treatment Patterns

4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Discontinued Products

13. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Product Profiles

14. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Key Companies

15. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Unmet Needs

18. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Future Perspectives

19. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

