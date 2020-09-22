According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to rising demand for portability and mobility which allow users to do multitasking along with the convenience. Multiple advantages offered by UC and business headsets such as establishment of connections with multiple devices located at different locations will nurture the global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, major factor driving the market is the active noise cancellation feature of UC & Business headsets that reduces external disturbances and improves employee productivity. Additionally rising demand of wireless headsets that are compatible with laptops, notebooks, PCs, and smartphones will accelerate the growth of the Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market. Furthermore, the upsurge in applications of Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets as they are widely used in call centers owing to increased productivity levels of employees and efficient communication with clients will contribute to Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market growth during the forecast period.

In addition, rise in demand of UC & Business headsets by employers for cost-cutting strategies and seeking a reduction in requirement of office space by adopting work from home and BYOD policies, the requirement of devices that eliminate external disturbances, helps in effective communication over the calls, works proficiently while executing office-related task is anticipated to fuel the Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market growth in the near future.

On the basis of type, the global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market has been categorized into Wired and Wireless. Wireless Segment is the leading segment in global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market as these headsets offers noise cancellation feature along with ease of use, which is helping the office employees in a better way, as they are surrounded by the colleagues who are involved in the same activity. Wired segment is driven by rising demand for BPO, sales and customers services in organizations.

On the basis of Application, the global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market has been segmented into Residential and Commercial. By application, Commercial segment is anticipated to lead the market due to rise in demand by various call centers for high-quality headsets which enables efficient communication irrespective of the client or employee location, in return, helps in maximizing the profit of the organizations. The demand from residential segment will grow by the increasing usage of Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets by the employees working from remote areas and employees working as freelancer.

On the basis of region, the Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market over the forecast period due to governments support to small and medium enterprises so that they adopt latest technologies in order to boost the output. The market for North America will boom on account of demand generation by various call centers as they want high-quality headsets which enable efficient communication irrespective of client location or employee base.

Companies such as ClearOne, Dell Technologies, Inc., Jabra, Logitech, Plantronics, Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG are the key players in the Global Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets market.

