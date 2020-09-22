According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to rapid industrialization, growing usage of CAM software in packaging machinery and increasing adoption of cloud technologies. Increasing penetration of IoT in the manufacturing sector, implementation of Industry 4.0, and demand for advanced industry manufacturing systems, and development of new aerospace & defence projects will foster the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market is growing use of CAM software in packaging machinery increases the demand of CAM software substantially and the introduction of cloud computing makes it more efficient and easily accessible. Additionally, upsurge in applications of Computer-Aided Manufacturing in shipbuilding, automotive, and aerospace industries to make design, documentation, drafting, and manufacturing processes simpler will accelerate the growth of the Computer-Aided Manufacturing market.

Furthermore, the growing use of Computer-Aided Manufacturing for more efficient production processes with more accurate material consistency and dimensions which decreases waste and minimized energy use will contribute to Computer-Aided Manufacturing market growth during the forecast period. Also, advancements in the technology such as XML, cloud computing and quantum computing through this users to increase the portability in designs, easy access to designs through cloud computing and require less infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the Computer-Aided Manufacturing market growth in the near future.

On the basis of Design Type, the Computer-Aided Manufacturing market has been segmented into 2D and 3D. 3D Design Type segment dominates the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market owing to its application in wireframe/surface modeling and constructive solid geometry solid modeling to build parts that are actually solid objects with volume. The 2D segment will influence by its applications for laser cutting such as a cut or engrave a wide variety of materials such as card, plywood, acrylic sheet, textiles, glass and draw or cut 2D shapes on paper, card or self-adhesive vinyl sheets.

On the basis of Component, the Computer-Aided Manufacturing market has been categorized into Solution and Services. Solution segment will lead the market owing to its applications to easily integrated with the designing tool which provides enhanced ability to adapt changes and increase the efficiency of manufacturing processes. The services sector will boom by its features like carry out tasks effectively which reducing the overall time taken in the manufacturing of a product.

On the basis of Deployment Mode, the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market has been categorized into Cloud and On-Premises. Cloud segment will lead the market due to its applications which enable organizations to reduce the overall costs associated with the solution, IT infrastructure, storage, and technical staff. On-Premise will boom by its features like offers enterprises with total control over their enterprise-sensitive data, such as Security of manufacturing operations.

On the basis of End-User Industry, the Computer-Aided Manufacturing market has been segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, High-Tech, Industrial Equipment, and Energy & Utilities. By End-User Industry, Automotive will lead the market in the account of its applications like technological innovations, latest machines, equipment, and use of CAM solution have helped to reduce the production time significantly and enhance the overall efficiency of manufacturing. Aerospace & Defense is driven by its applications for quality and Validation of Digital Designs.

On the basis of region, the Computer-Aided Manufacturing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market over the forecast period due to increased adoption of cloud-based CAM solution for enhancing manufacturing process and automating production The Asia Pacific will grow due to increasing adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector, implementation of Industry 4.0, and development of new aerospace & defense projects.

Companies such as Autodesk, Dassault Systems, Hexagon, Siemens, 3D Systems, PTC, HCL, CNC Software, OPEN MIND Technologies, DP Technology Corp., MecSoft, SolidCAM, NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation, BobCAD-CAM, ZWSOFT, and SmartCAMcnc are the key players in the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market.

