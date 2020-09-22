According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Paints and Coatings Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the growth of the construction sector, increasing demand for automobiles worldwide, and growing demand from the oil and gas industry. Rapid urbanization, increasing of the living standards, rising middle class, increasing purchasing power and GDP, growing the industry and housing sector, will foster the global Paints and Coatings Market in the forecast period.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-paints-and-coatings-market-bwc19182/report-sample

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the introduction of various innovative manufacturing processes and technologies such as Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and Nanocoatings significantly facilitated to cater to numerous new and diverse consumer demands. Furthermore, the growing application of paints and coatings to protect machines and equipment from rusting and corrosion in industries. As for consumer goods, they serve the purpose of keeping corrosion at bay and make products look better will accelerate the growth of the Paints and Coatings market.

Additionally, Increasing adoption of smart coatings in commercial applications as these are increasingly being used for the restoration of historical buildings will contribute to Paints and Coatings market growth during the forecast period. Also, large-scale investment in the construction of projects such as hotels, apartments, offices, retail centers, and civic infrastructures are expected to boost the Paints and Coatings market in the upcoming year.

On the basis of Resin, the Paints and Coatings market has been segmented into Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy and Alkyd. Acrylic, segment dominates the global Paints and Coatings owing to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as automotive, roof coating, wall coating, and construction. Polyurethanes will drive by its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability and versatility, polyurethane is frequently used in building and construction application.

On the basis of Technology, the Paints and Coatings market has been categorized into Water-based, Solvent-based, High Solid, Powder, and Others. Water-based will lead the segment due to its applications in automotive, interiors of coal cars, fly ash hoppers, plastic pellet hoppers, and the architectural sector which have less flammability, low VOC emissions, and stable viscosity during printing. Solvent-based will drive by its usage in industrial/commercial construction and automotive sectors

On the basis of application, the Paints and Coatings market has been segmented into Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace, Building and Construction, Packaging, Health Care and Medical Devices, Marine, Electrical and Electronics. By application, Building and Construction will lead the market owing to the growing population and improving economic conditions have led to a rise in expenditure on housing and infrastructure development across the globe. Automotive and Transportation will propel by rapidly expanding automobile industry.

On the basis of region, the Paints and Coatings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Paints and Coatings market over the forecast period owing to large manufacturers establishing their facilities in this region and rising demand from construction and automotive industries. North America will boom by Increasing disposable income and purchasing power in the region.

Enquire before Purchase :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-paints-and-coatings-market-bwc19182/enquire-before-purchase

Companies such as The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, RPM International Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation,, Asian Paints , Kansai Paints , Hempel A/S and Jotun A/S are the key players in the global Paints and Coatings market.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligences regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826