COVID-19 IMPACT DETAILED ANALYSIS ON Flexible Display Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend And Forecast 2020 – 2028|Major Players-LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Royole, Innolux Corporation,

The Global Flexible Display Market is anticipated to reach USD 84.4 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Flexible displays are flexible in nature, contrary to the traditional displays used in most electronic devices. These displays are replacing flat pieces of glass or plastics in computer monitors, televisions, and mobile phones. They are durable as compared to traditional displays. They have better impact resistance and can also be bent. Currently, most companies are working on the curved display technology, while several companies have already launched electronic products with flexible displays.

Some of the advantages of flexible display to that of the flat display are:

More flexibility to that of flat display

Better Durability

Lightweight and superior performance benefits

Superior dimension benefits

Increasing demand for smart electronic devices, mobile phones, and tablets is one of the contributing factors for the growth of the flexible display market.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Flexible Display Market:

The QMI research team has been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 impact on the flexible display market across regions and countries. The imposition of lockdowns in major countries across the globe has caused huge economic loss in terms of spending powers, job loss, closing down of many manufacturing segments, and weak market demand for various products and services across different flexible display applications.

Weak electronic equipment demand and poor vehicle demand have impacted the flexible display demand, mainly in Asia Pacific and Europe regions. But it is anticipated that the demand for mobile phones, consumer electronics, and vehicles will surge in the coming years. All the recent and future developments associated with COVID-19 are considered while analysing market trends and making forecast in this study.

The global Flexible Display market study offers a compilation of the current, historical, and future outlook of the industry as well as the factors responsible for market growth. With a SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and threats of each Flexible Display market player in a comprehensive way.

Further, the Flexible Display market analysis studies the adoption pattern of the Flexible Display across numerous industries.The Flexible Display market analysis studies the functional pattern of each player coveringnew product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions in detail.

Key Players:LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Royole, Innolux Corporation, Sharp Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Panasonic Corporation.,

The market analysis on the Flexible Display offers a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Flexible Display market. The market analysis report has incorporated an analysis of various factors that augment the markets growth. It constitutes restraints, trends, and drivers that transform the market in either a negative orpositive manner.

This market analysis also offers the scope of different segments and applications that can actually impact the market in the future. The thorough information is based on present trends and historic milestones. The market analysis mentions the volume of sales by region from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the limitationsincluded in the market analysis portrays the drivers and gives room for strategic planning.

Global Flexible Display Market: Segment Analysis

Each type offers information about returnsover the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The sales method segment also offers revenue by volume and sales over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in classifying the importance of various factors that support market growth.

Global Flexible Display Market: Regional Analysis

The market analysis report includes a thorough study of various factors that determine regional growth such as environmental, economic, social political status, technology, and region. Market analysishas studied the data of sales, revenue, and manufacturers of each region. The market analysis provides region-wise volume and revenue for the forecast period of 2016 to 2028. This market analysis will support the market participants to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Flexible Display Market: Competitive Landscape

This market analysis report classifies numerous key manufacturers of the industry. It supports the reader in understanding the policies and collaborations that the industry participants are focusing on in order to combat competition in the industry. The comprehensive market analysis offers a note worthy microscopic look at the industry. The market analysis can classify the footprints of the manufacturers by giving the global revenue of manufacturers and sales by manufacturers,and the global price of manufacturers over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Following are the segmentation covered by the market study: By Type (OLED, LCD, LED, and EPD), By Substrate (Glass, Plastic, and Others), By Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Wearables, Televisions & Digital Signage Systems, Personal Computers & Laptops, Monitors, Vehicle & Public Transport, Smart Home Appliances, and Others)

Flexible Display Market, By Region:

Objectives of this Report:

To estimate the market size for flexible display market on a regional and global basis.

COVID-19 impact analysis across regions, along with a demand scenario analysis and future strategies adopted by the manufacturers and end-users

To identify major segments in the flexible display market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

In-depth pricing analysis and identification of the factors that impact flexible display pricing

Raw material demand and supply analysis

Patent analysis across the regions

To provide a competitive scenario for the flexible display market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To evaluate the key factors governing the dynamics of flexible display market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

