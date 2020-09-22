Categories
Close to 120 companies across the globe claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, claims Roots Analysis

Development initiatives of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs are generally very demanding, both in terms of experience and capital investment. Most companies generally lack the necessary resources to meet the aforementioned requirements and are unable to set up dedicated HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing facilities. This has led to an increased demand for contract manufacturing service providers in this field.

The USD 25 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the hpapi And Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

  • HPAPIs
  • Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms

Company Size

  • Small-sized
  • Mid-sized
  • Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical / Clinical
  • Commercial

Type of Pharmacological Molecule

  • Small Molecules
  • Biologics

Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form

  • Injectables
  • Oral Solids
  • Creams
  • Others

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

The “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing (3rd Edition) 2020-2030” report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:  

  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
  • CARBOGEN AMCIS
  • Catalent
  • Evonik
  • Formosa Laboratories
  • Intas
  • Lonza
  • MabPlex
  • Pfizer CentreOne

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Landscape
  5. Company Competitive Analysis
  6. HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in North America: Company Profiles
  7. HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Europe: Company Profiles
  8. HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Asia Pacific: Company Profiles
  9. Partnerships and Collaborations
  10. Recent Expansions
  11. Capacity Analysis
  12. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  13. Case-In-Point: Contract Manufacturing of Antibody Drug Conjugates
  14. Concluding Remarks
  15. Executive Insights
  16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

