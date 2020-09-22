Close to 120 companies across the globe claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, claims Roots Analysis

Development initiatives of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs are generally very demanding, both in terms of experience and capital investment. Most companies generally lack the necessary resources to meet the aforementioned requirements and are unable to set up dedicated HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing facilities. This has led to an increased demand for contract manufacturing service providers in this field.
The USD 25 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the hpapi And Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of Product
- HPAPIs
- Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms
Company Size
- Small-sized
- Mid-sized
- Large / Very Large
Scale of Operation
- Preclinical / Clinical
- Commercial
Type of Pharmacological Molecule
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form
- Injectables
- Oral Solids
- Creams
- Others
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing (3rd Edition) 2020-2030” report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- CARBOGEN AMCIS
- Catalent
- Evonik
- Formosa Laboratories
- Intas
- Lonza
- MabPlex
- Pfizer CentreOne
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Landscape
- Company Competitive Analysis
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in North America: Company Profiles
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Europe: Company Profiles
- HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Asia Pacific: Company Profiles
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Recent Expansions
- Capacity Analysis
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Case-In-Point: Contract Manufacturing of Antibody Drug Conjugates
- Concluding Remarks
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
