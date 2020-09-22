Close to 120 companies across the globe claim to possess the required expertise and infrastructure to offer contract manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, claims Roots Analysis

Development initiatives of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs are generally very demanding, both in terms of experience and capital investment. Most companies generally lack the necessary resources to meet the aforementioned requirements and are unable to set up dedicated HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing facilities. This has led to an increased demand for contract manufacturing service providers in this field.

The USD 25 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the hpapi And Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

HPAPIs

Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms

Company Size

Small-sized

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of Pharmacological Molecule

Small Molecules

Biologics

Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form

Injectables

Oral Solids

Creams

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing (3rd Edition) 2020-2030” report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent

Evonik

Formosa Laboratories

Intas

Lonza

MabPlex

Pfizer CentreOne

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Company Competitive Analysis HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in North America: Company Profiles HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Europe: Company Profiles HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturers based in Asia Pacific: Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Recent Expansions Capacity Analysis Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Case-In-Point: Contract Manufacturing of Antibody Drug Conjugates Concluding Remarks Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

