Over 85 firms are involved in providing fragment-based drug discovery-related services; of these, around 40 players claim to offer both libraries and technologies

According to experts in this field, Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Solutions have facilitated the identification of viable pharmacological leads against otherwise hard to target biomolecules. In fact, many service provider companies are offering fragment libraries and support to the medical research community in order to develop an appropriate intervention to treat the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The USD 1.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the fragment-based drug discovery market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Key Market Insights
Type of Screening Technique Used
- X-ray Crystallography
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Other Screening Techniques
Type of Service Offered
- Library Screening
- Fragment Screening
- Fragment Optimization
End User
- Industry Players
- Non-Industry Players
Key geographical regions
- North America (US and Canada)
- Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific / rest of the world)
For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/fragment-based-drug-discovery/309.html
The Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- 2bind
- Charles River Laboratories
- ChemAxon
- ComInnex
- Creative Biolabs
- Creative Biostructure
- CRELUX
- Domainex
- Evotec
- Red Glead Discovery
- SARomics Biostructures
- Shanghai ChemPartner
- Sygnature Discovery
- Vernalis Research
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Current Market Landscape
- Company Profiles: Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Key Acquisition Targets
- Company Competitiveness Analysis
- Cost Saving Analysis
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Executive Insights
- Concluding Remarks
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
