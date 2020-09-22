Over 85 firms are involved in providing fragment-based drug discovery-related services; of these, around 40 players claim to offer both libraries and technologies

According to experts in this field, Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Solutions have facilitated the identification of viable pharmacological leads against otherwise hard to target biomolecules. In fact, many service provider companies are offering fragment libraries and support to the medical research community in order to develop an appropriate intervention to treat the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The USD 1.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the fragment-based drug discovery market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Key Market Insights

Type of Screening Technique Used

X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Other Screening Techniques

Type of Service Offered

Library Screening

Fragment Screening

Fragment Optimization

End User

Industry Players

Non-Industry Players

Key geographical regions

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific / rest of the world)

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/fragment-based-drug-discovery/309.html

The Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

2bind

Charles River Laboratories

ChemAxon

ComInnex

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biostructure

CRELUX

Domainex

Evotec

Red Glead Discovery

SARomics Biostructures

Shanghai ChemPartner

Sygnature Discovery

Vernalis Research

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Current Market Landscape Company Profiles: Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers Partnerships and Collaborations Key Acquisition Targets Company Competitiveness Analysis Cost Saving Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Executive Insights Concluding Remarks Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/fragment-based-drug-discovery/309.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]