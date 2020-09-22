Presently, over 150 Neoantigen Targeted Therapies are being evaluated for advanced cancer indications and are designed for delivery via different routes of administration

The use of neoantigens in therapy has demonstrated the ability to elicit a strong T cell mediated immune response. Several therapy candidates are being investigated both as monotherapies and in combination with various immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as atezolizumab, durvalumab, ipilimumab, and nivolumab. Of these, certain pipeline candidates have already entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

The USD 3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Neoantigens Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of target disease indication

Bone cancer

Colorectal cancer

Gynecological cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer

Renal cell carcinoma

Other cancers

Type of neoantigens

Personalized neoantigens

Off-the-shelf neoantigens

Type of immunotherapy

Dendritic cell vaccines

DNA / RNA-based vaccines

Protein / peptide-based vaccines

TIL-based therapies

Route of administration

Intradermal

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Other routes

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom neoantigen targeted therapies are expected to be the next big step in cancer immunotherapy. Similar to CAR-T cell therapies, these therapies have, so far, demonstrated significant therapeutic potential and promising clinical outcomes. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Gabriel Nistor (Chief Science Officer, AIVITA Biomedical)

Ella Sorani (Vice President Research and Development, BioLineRx)

Heinz Lubenau (Chief Operating Officer & Co-founder, VAXIMM)

The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Bavarian Nordic

Genocea Biosciences

Gradalis

Immunicum

Immunovative Therapies

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Medigene

Neon Therapeutics

Precision Biologics

Vaxon Biotech

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Overview Company Profiles: Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Publication Analysis Patent Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Funding and Investment Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Concluding Remarks Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

