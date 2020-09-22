Presently, over 150 Neoantigen Targeted Therapies are being evaluated for advanced cancer indications and are designed for delivery via different routes of administration

The use of neoantigens in therapy has demonstrated the ability to elicit a strong T cell mediated immune response. Several therapy candidates are being investigated both as monotherapies and in combination with various immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as atezolizumab, durvalumab, ipilimumab, and nivolumab. Of these, certain pipeline candidates have already entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.
The USD 3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Neoantigens Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of target disease indication
- Bone cancer
- Colorectal cancer
- Gynecological cancer
- Non-small cell lung cancer
- Renal cell carcinoma
- Other cancers
Type of neoantigens
- Personalized neoantigens
- Off-the-shelf neoantigens
Type of immunotherapy
- Dendritic cell vaccines
- DNA / RNA-based vaccines
- Protein / peptide-based vaccines
- TIL-based therapies
Route of administration
- Intradermal
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Other routes
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of the World
The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom neoantigen targeted therapies are expected to be the next big step in cancer immunotherapy. Similar to CAR-T cell therapies, these therapies have, so far, demonstrated significant therapeutic potential and promising clinical outcomes. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:
- Gabriel Nistor (Chief Science Officer, AIVITA Biomedical)
- Ella Sorani (Vice President Research and Development, BioLineRx)
- Heinz Lubenau (Chief Operating Officer & Co-founder, VAXIMM)
The Neoantigen Targeted Therapies, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Bavarian Nordic
- Genocea Biosciences
- Gradalis
- Immunicum
- Immunovative Therapies
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Medigene
- Neon Therapeutics
- Precision Biologics
- Vaxon Biotech
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Overview
- Company Profiles: Neoantigen Targeted Therapies
- Publication Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Funding and Investment Analysis
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/neoantigen-targeted-therapies-market-2019-2030/257.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415