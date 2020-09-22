Over 90 firms are actively involved in providing in silico services for drug discovery of different types of biologics; of these, over 30 players claim to have the capabilities to offer services for all steps of discovery

Presently, in silico tools / approaches are available for the identification, selection and optimization of pharmacological leads. in fact, the predictive power of such solutions has been demonstrated to enable researchers to bypass the traditional experimental screening of billions of molecules against hundreds of biological targets, thereby, allowing significant reductions in the investment of both time and resources.

The USD 124 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the in silico Drug Discovery market for large molecules has been analyzed across the following segments:

Key Drug Discovery Steps

Target Identification

Target Validation

Hit Generation

Hit-to-Lead

Lead Optimization

Type of Large Molecule

Antibodies

Proteins

Peptides

Nucleic Acids

Vectors

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Target therapeutic Area

Autoimmune Disorders

Blood Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Gastrointestinal and Digestive Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) / Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Mental Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Skin Disorders

Urogenital Disorders

Others

Type of Sponsor

Industry Players

Non-Industry Players

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Key Insights Company Profiles Company Competitiveness Analysis Key Opportunity Areas Emerging Business Models and Strategies Case study: comparison of drug discovery processes of small molecules and large molecules Survey insights Cost saving analysis Market Forecast In silico tools and upcoming trends in drug discovery Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations Appendix 3: Non-Computational Methods for Drug Discovery

