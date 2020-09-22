Presently, 260 drug candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications; the US has emerged as the major hub for microbiome-based research

The concept of microbiome-based therapeutics has generated significant enthusiasm within the medical science community, defining a new frontier in the field of medicine.
Despite having captured the interest of several venture capital firms and big pharma players, no microbiome-based therapeutic has been officially approved by an authorized medical product regulator. However, the current development pipeline of microbiome therapeutics has several promising candidates that are likely to result in commercial success stories soon.
The USD 4 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Microbiome Therapeutics (Tx) Market And Diagnostics (Dx) Markets, has been analyzed across the following segments:
Type of Therapy (Tx)
- Prescription Drug
- Prebiotics
Type of Molecule (Tx)
- Small Molecules
- Biologics
Target Indication (Tx+Dx)
- Acne Vulgaris
- Atopic Dermatitis
- Clostridium difficile Infection
- Colorectal Cancer
- Crohn’s Disease
- Diabetes
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- Lactose Intolerance
- Lung Cancer
- Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
- Obesity
- Ulcerative colitis
Therapeutic Area (Tx+Dx)
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Dental Disorders
- Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Dermatological Disorders
- Infectious Disease
- Metabolic Disorders
- Oncology
- Others
Key Geographical Regions (Tx+Dx)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
The Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
Key Players:
- 4D Pharma
- Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Evelo Biosciences
- Rebiotix (Acquired by Ferring Pharmaceuticals)
- Seres Therapeutics
- Vedanta Biosciences
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Microbiome Therapeutics: Market Landscape
- Company and Drug Profiles
- Microbiome Diagnostics: Market Landscape
- Fecal Microbiota Therapy (FMT)
- Attractiveness Competitiveness (AC) Matrix
- Microbiome Related Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players
- Start-up Health Indexing
- Key Therapeutics Areas
- Funding and Investment Analysis
- Contract Services for Microbiome Therapeutics
- Big Data and Microbiome Therapeutics
- Microbiome Therapeutics: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Microbiome Diagnostics: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Fecal Microbiota Therapies: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Case Study: Microbiome-based Products in Other Industries
- Concluding Remarks
- Executive Insights
- Appendix I: Tabulated Data
- Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations
