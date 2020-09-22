Over 180 companies from different regions across the globe presently claim to provide services for the development of companion diagnostic tests, claims Roots Analysis

It is estimated that around 80% of innovator companies rely on external companion diagnostic developers, mostly owing to the lack of the required in-house expertise. On the other hand, there are numerous contract service providers, offering vast portfolios of services for diagnostic test / assay development. Such companies are known to possess extensive technical knowledge, and experience in working with cutting-edge analytical tools and technologies, such as in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

The USD 800+ million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Service Offered

Feasibility Studies

Assay Development

Analytical Validation

Clinical Validation

Type of Assay Technique Used

in situ hybridization / Immunohistochemistry

Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the development of companion diagnostics is largely outsourced, owing to the exorbitant costs associated with the setting-up of in-house expertise / capabilities. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Anton Iliuk (President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytica)

Paul Kortschak (Senior Vice President, Novodiax)

Pablo Ortiz (Chief Executive officer, OWL Metabolomics)

Lawrence M. Weiss (Chief Scientific Officer, NeoGenomics Laboratories)

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Likely Partner Analysis Company Competitiveness Analysis Stakeholder Needs Analysis Value Chain Analysis Clinical Research on Cancer Biomarkers: Big Pharma Perspective Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

