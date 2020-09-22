More than 80 companies currently claim to offer manufacturing related services, at different scales of operations, for a variety of oligonucleotide-based products, claims Roots Analysis

Several big pharma companies are known to outsource more than half of their clinical-stage oligonucleotide manufacturing operations. Anticipating a sharp rise in demand, oligonucleotide manufacturers are increasingly consolidating their portfolios, building new capabilities and expanding their respective capacities, mostly through acquisitions, in order to gain a competitive edge.
The USD 5.8 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification And Purification Services Market has been analysed across the following segments:
Type of manufacturing
- Custom manufacturing
- Large-scale manufacturing
Type of Oligonucleotides manufactured
- Antisense Oligonucleotides
- miRNAs
- shRNAs
- siRNAs
- Other Oligonucleotides
Scale of operation
- Clinical
- Commercial
Purpose of production
- In-house
- Outsourced
Target therapeutic area
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Genetic Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Metabolic Disorders
- Neuromuscular Disorders
- Oncological Disorders
- Ophthalmic Disorders
- Other Therapeutic Areas
Size of manufacturer
- Small
- Mid-sized
- Large
Key Geographical Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
The Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market: Focus on Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Agilent Technologies
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- BioSpring
- CordenPharma
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Kaneka Eurogentec
- LGC Biosearch Technologies
- Microsynth
- Nitto Denko Avecia
- Sigma Aldrich
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Trilink Biotechnologies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications)
- Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications)
- Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)
- Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications)
- Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications)
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Recent Expansions
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Capacity Analysis
- Demand Analysis
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Swot Analysis
- Survey Analysis
- Executive Insights
- Concluding Remarks
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
