More than 80 companies currently claim to offer manufacturing related services, at different scales of operations, for a variety of oligonucleotide-based products, claims Roots Analysis

Several big pharma companies are known to outsource more than half of their clinical-stage oligonucleotide manufacturing operations. Anticipating a sharp rise in demand, oligonucleotide manufacturers are increasingly consolidating their portfolios, building new capabilities and expanding their respective capacities, mostly through acquisitions, in order to gain a competitive edge.

The USD 5.8 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification And Purification Services Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of manufacturing

Custom manufacturing

Large-scale manufacturing

Type of Oligonucleotides manufactured

Antisense Oligonucleotides

miRNAs

shRNAs

siRNAs

Other Oligonucleotides

Scale of operation

Clinical

Commercial

Purpose of production

In-house

Outsourced

Target therapeutic area

Autoimmune Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Neuromuscular Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Size of manufacturer

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Modification and Purification Services Market: Focus on Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Agilent Technologies

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

BioSpring

CordenPharma

Integrated DNA Technologies

Kaneka Eurogentec

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Microsynth

Nitto Denko Avecia

Sigma Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trilink Biotechnologies

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications) Market Landscape: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications) Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications) Company Competitiveness Analysis: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications) Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Research and Diagnostic Applications) Company Profiles: Oligonucleotide Manufacturers (Therapeutic Applications) Partnerships and Collaborations Recent Expansions Clinical Trial Analysis Capacity Analysis Demand Analysis Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Swot Analysis Survey Analysis Executive Insights Concluding Remarks Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/oligonucleotide-synthesis/304.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]