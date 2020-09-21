Global Modular Robotics Market 2020-2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Yaskawa, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Modular Robotics market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Modular Robotics market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Modular Robotics industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ABB aims at producing XX Modular Robotics in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Fanuc accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Modular Robotics Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Modular Robotics Market?

ABB

Fanuc

Kuka

Yaskawa

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Denso

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Universal Robots A/S

Rethink Robotics

St?ubli International

Daihen

Cma Robotics Spa

Yamaha Motor

Engel

Comau S.P.A

Aurotek

Toshiba Machine

Acmi Spa

Cassioli Srl

Major Type of Modular Robotics Covered in OMR report:

Articulated modular robots

Cartesian modular robots

SCARA modular robots

Parallel modular robots

Collaborative modular robots

Other

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals

Metals and Machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

