The global lubricants market size valued at USD 120.67 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 152.95 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Lubricants are fluids, oils or greases that reduce the friction between two surfaces when they are in mutual contact with each other. These fluids play an important role in automotive and industrial applications, as they help to reduce friction between the operating parts. Lubricant is also used to prevent the machinery parts from corrosion, thermal stability, and prevent oxidation.

The global lubricants market research is segmented on the basis of types into automotive, industrial, marine oil, and process oils. Automotive and industrial segments hold the major lubricants market share. Moreover, industrial lubricants are further sub-divided into hydraulic oils, industrial gear oils, metalworking fluids, greases, and other industrial oils. In terms of grade, the lubricant market is segmented into mineral, synthetic, and semi-synthetic lubricants. Mineral lubricants segment oil holds the largest share in the market, owing to ease of availability and low cost as compared to synthetic lubricants. The major applications of lubricants are automotive, industrial, and others. Lubricants are mostly consumed in the automotive industry due to their possession of numerous properties such as heat resistance and high density.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand from End-use Industries is Likely to Drive the Lubricants Market

The governments of various nations are encouraging OEMs for the usage of lubricant. The objective behind this is to develop more environment-friendly products and create energy-saving engines. The engine parts that lack lubrication are more prone to frictions and thus utilize more fuel, leading to more emission and pollution. In order to support the government initiatives, many OEMs have entered into agreements with lubricant manufacturers which in turn is driving the market for lubricants globally.

Additionally, the increase in industrialization with new innovations and technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the lubricant market. Many industries have great demand for lubricants as it increases the efficiency of their equipment and machinery.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Automotive Segment is Expected to Generate the Highest Revenue During the Forecast Period

Automotive lubricant is expected to hold the largest share in the global lubricants market owing to the escalating demand from the automotive sector. Economic growth in the developing countries is leading to an increase in ownership of vehicles, which will spur the demand for lubricants. However, the overall automotive lubricant market is expected to witness steady growth in developed countries such as U.S., and Japan.

The industrial lubricant segment holds a significant share in the global lubricants market due to rapid industrialization in the developing countries. Industrial lubricants are used in a variety of equipment to improve the performance level of the components. Industrial lubricants are mostly used in gear, compressors, turbines, and other processing equipment. Marine oils and process oils hold smaller share as compared to automotive and industrial lubricant segment due to less number of applications.

By Grade Analysis

Mineral grade lubricant is the most commonly used lubricant as it is cost-effective as compared to synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants. Moreover, lubricants are derived from crude oil and are produced in large quantities to be used in various industries such as metal & mining, oils, and others. Mineral grade lubricants are available in light grade as well as heavy grade, and the usage is completely dependant on the end-use requirements.

Synthetic lubricants are composed of base oil, thickeners, and also additives provide various advantages over mineral-based lubricants. They provide extra weather protection, improve fuel economy, reduce oxidation, and considerable growth in engine power. Owing to these growing advantages, the market for synthetic lubricants is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Semi-synthetic lubricants, which are also known as synthetic blend oils, contain small amounts of synthetic oil and are blended with mineral oils to boost its properties without increasing the cost. Semi-synthetic oil offers better performance at lower temperatures, which is fueling its demand in automotive applications.

By Application Analysis

Automotive Segment is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

The automotive segment held the largest share in the global lubricants market analysis. The automotive lubricants are anticipated to witness ascendant demand over the coming years due to the possession of vehicles by customers. Automotive lubricants are also used to reduce the friction between two components of the vehicle and are also used to control the temperature, by absorbing the heat generated by moving parts.

Rising industrialization is expected to increase the demand for industrial lubricants in the global market. Industrial lubricants are designed to keep equipment running at high speed with maximum efficiency. Industrial lubricants are extensively used in industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, food processing, and others.

The other applications include marine, aviation, military, and others. The marine lubricants are designed for high, medium, and slow speed marine engines. Lubricants are also used in the aviation industry in a wide range of applications such as gears, bearings, piston rings and others.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a key region in the lubricants market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for lubricants from the industrial and automotive applications. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by factors such as rising population and rising expenditure in several industrial sectors. The rising population is creating a high demand for vehicles, which in turn will create a subsequent demand for lubricants.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer for lubricants, with China holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market across the globe. China, Japan, and India are the key countries contributing to the lubricants market growth in the region owing to the demand from the automotive sector in these countries.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the lubricants market. The increase in development for high-end machinery and equipment for industrial applications is expected to drive the market for lubricant. Increase in demand for the equipment flexibility and necessity to increase the efficiency of the vehicle is expected to drive the market for lubricants in this region.

The demand for lubricants in Latin America was negatively affected by the economic downturn, but it still has above-average demand in the region mainly due its requirement from the automotive industry. Iran accounted for the largest market for lubricants in the Middle East, with Egypt accounting to be the largest market in Africa, owing to the higher consumption in the transportation industry in this region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Market Players like Royal Dutch Shell Plc. and Total Group Are Expected to Strengthen the Market Position by Offering Various Lubricant Solutions

The major producers of lubricants are located in Europe, but the demand is high from Asia Pacific leading to a consolidated market. The producers in North America and Europe are continuously engaged in mergers & acquisitions in order to strengthen their market position and to drive business growth. As a result, the key players in the market have developed a strong regional presence, distribution channels, and product offerings.

List of Key Companies Covered:

Petro China Company Limited

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Total Group

British Petroleum

Castrol

Valvoline LLC

Global Lubricant Industry LLC

Shield Lubricants

BP plc.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

The FUCHS Group

AMALIE Oil Co.

Other

REPORT COVERAGE

A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the lubricants market across the industries

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the lubricants industry and a detailed analysis of the lubricants market size & growth rate for all possible segments that exist in the market. The market is segmented by type, grade, application, and geography.

Based on type, the market is classified into automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants, marine oil, process oil. By grade, the market is segmented into mineral, synthetic, and semi-synthetic.

By application, the lubricant market is divided into automotive, industrial and others. Geographically, the lubricants market overview across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the lubricants market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments in this market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Automotive lubricants

Industrial lubricants

Hydraulic oils

Industrial gear oils

Metalworking fluids

Greases

Other industrial oils

Marine oils

Process oils

By Grade

Mineral

Synthetic

Semi-synthetic

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Iran, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

November 2019, The FUCHS Group, the manufacturer and supplier of lubricants in Germany signed an agreement to acquire Nye Lubricants Inc., a company engaged into innovation, formulation, and manufacturing of synthetic lubricants located in Fairnhaven, U.S. This acquisition was done to further expand the company™s synthetic lubricants portfolio and to create an opportunity to serve multiple markets.

February 2019, AMALIE Oil Co., a producer and supplier of lubricants, in U.S. acquired Lubricating Specialties Co. (LSC). which is the largest independent lubricant manufacturer in the western U.S., with three production facilities. This acquisition is expected to increase the sales and services support to the customers, domestically as well as globally.

