Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Oatmeal Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oatmeal market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global oatmeal market size stood at USD 2.31 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

The rising demand for instant and healthy breakfast due to hectic lifestyles among consumers is driving the demand for oat-based instant breakfast and snacks. The increasing health consciousness among people is fuelling the demand for nutritional products that provide health benefits. Oatmeal can be made instantaneously and provide health benefits such as reducing bad cholesterol, reducing the chances of digestive problems, and heart diseases as it contains a high amount of fibers, proteins, antioxidants, and vitamins.

The growing trend of consuming organic products is fueling the demand for organic oat-based food products such as breakfast cereals and organic oat flour. The rising popularity of plant-based dairy-alternatives among vegan and lactose intolerant population has increased the demand for oat milk. It is evidently replacing dairy milk across developed markets. Oatmeal is expected to witness robust demand in foreseeable years owing to innovative developments by industry key players.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Healthy Breakfast is Primarily Driving the Market of Oatmeal

The growth of the oatmeal market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for healthy breakfasts. Constantly evolving lifestyle is driving the demand for ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and on-the-go as well as healthy meals. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits associated with the consumption of foods containing a high nutritional value. Oat-based products such as instant oatmeal fit perfectly well in an instant and healthy breakfast trend.

The presence of antioxidants, vitamins, riboflavin, protein, iron, and the ample amount of fiber in oats makes it an ideal food for human consumption. The increasing media promotions of oat-based breakfast cereals by prominent companies are responsible for the growing demand. The key companies are developing innovative oat-based products to meet the growing demand for healthier and convenient breakfast. For instance, in 2017, Quaker Oats launched a new Quaker-to-go breakfast range with instant oats porridge pouches.

Development of Organic Oat-based Products to Ensure Success in Foreseeable Future

Organic oat-based products are expected to fetch more significant oatmeal market share and stronger growth rates as compared to the conventional oats in forthcoming years due to the rising trend of consuming organic food. Organics are associated with minimally processed products without artificial ingredients, which contribute to a healthy and natural lifestyle.

The demand for organic oatmeal is increasing in developed markets such as North America and Europe due to the rising awareness of the adverse health effects of chemicals and pesticides. The consumer belief that organic foods are safer and better for the environment is boosting the oatmeal market revenue. Organic oatmeal is expected to witness a strong demand among consumers in the foreseeable years.

SEGMENTATION

By Form Analysis

Organic Oats -Future of Oats-based Breakfast Cereals Market

The conventional oats segment is dominating the current market scenario, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period (2019-2026). Nonetheless, the robust trend for clean-labeling nudged by enlightened consumers will drive the organic oats in the foreseeable future -organic among other label-claims have increasingly influenced the purchasing decisions for edible flakes and other breakfast cereals and the trend is thus expected to benefit the oats market globally.

By Type Analysis

Instant rolled oats are also known as quick oats. This type of oat comes pre-cooked, dried, and rolled. This process stabilizes the healthy oils in the oats, so they stay fresh longer, and helps the oats cook faster, by creating a greater surface area. The nutrition of instant oats stays the same as the whole oats even after processing. Instant rolled oats hold the leading position in the market as they are extensively used for commercially available oat-based ready-to-eat breakfast cereals and ready-to-cook oatmeal porridge. These products are also well branded and marketed in a sophisticated manner, particularly appealing to the health-conscious consumer base.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment to Dominate the Market; Online Retail Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

Mass merchandisers, i.e., supermarkets/hypermarkets, are leading and holding the largest market share in terms of distribution channels owing to their proximity, accessibility, and affordability. There is a dedicated retail shelf for oat-based breakfast cereals, snacks and oat flour coupled with the attractive discounts offered to entice the consumers and increase the adaptation rates among them. The demand for oatmeal has tremendously increased in the past few years. Oat-based products have successfully moved to the convenient space and consumers are finding them easy to store, prepare, and eat. The online retail segment, with its robust convenience, enhanced shopping experience, and increased digital literacy rates, is expected to exhibit a strong oatmeal market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Oatmeal Market is a Leading Region; Asia Pacific region is projected to Witness Fastest Growth.

The report focusses on different oatmeal market trends covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asa Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is driven by the rising popularity of instant healthy breakfast cereals. Oatmeal and oat-based breakfast products are gaining importance in a health-conscious marketplace as functional foods have begun to populate the cereal aisle. The hectic lifestyles of North American consumers have resulted in the increased demand for oat-based on-the-go snacks and meals.

North America, with the health-conscious consumer base, is expected to utilize more oat-based breakfast options that provide nutritional benefits. In recent years, the consumption of organic foods has gained importance. Organic oat-based products are already in demand in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and are expected to witness promising growth in the region in foreseeable years. Oat milk is witnessing promising demand as a dairy-alternative. Dairy milk is being replaced by oat milk by vegan consumers across North America. In 2018, Oatly, a leading oat milk manufacturer, announced opened a U.S. production plant in New Jersey to help keep up with the ever-growing demand from baristas and home consumers.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Highly Dynamic and Moderately Consolidated Market Conditions in Global Oatmeal Space

The global oatmeal market is moderately consolidated with the significant presence of key oats giants. These players are actively focused on new product developments to strengthen their position in the market further and meet the growing demands for instant healthy meals. For instance, The Quaker Oats Co. has recently launched organic oatmeal, oat-based dairy alternatives, and on-the-go oatmeal breakfast products in the global market. The competitive intensity of the market is expected to enhance during the foreseeable years with the emergence of private label brands and innovative product portfolios of key players.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

The Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.)

Kellogg™s Company

Post Holdings, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Bob™s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Nature™s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

W Jordan Cereals Ltd.

Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd.

Federal Oats Mills Sdn. Bhd.

Report Coverage

The oatmeal market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising health consciousness and raising awareness of the nutritional benefits of oats. The evolving lifestyle and growing trend of consuming instant, on-the-go meals is further fuelling the growth of the industry. The World Health Organization has included oats in a healthy diet for the average adult. The rising awareness of the health benefits of oats is driving the global demand for oat-based snacks, beverages, and meals. The demand for oats is also driven by the rising popularity of plant-based foods. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), transitioning toward more plant-based diets that are in line with the standard dietary guidelines could reduce global mortality by 6“10%. The oatmeal market is expected to witness promising growth with the entry of new players in the market and strong business expansion by existant players.

The report also provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the oatmeal market along with a detailed analysis of the market size and growth rates for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the oatmeal market report provides an exhaustive analysis of the market dynamics and competitive scenario. Various critical insights presented in the report are the overview of related markets, recent developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory situation in prominent countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Quick/Instant Oatmeal

Steel cut/Irish Oatmeal

Scottish Oatmeal

Oat Flour

By Form

Conventional Oatmeal

Organic Oatmeal

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In October 2019, FREEE, the gluten-free flour, and food brand, has launched new organic, gluten-free porridge oats to tap into the growing market for gluten-free and organic products in the United Kingdom.

In August 2019, RXBAR, a leading manufacturer of a protein bar, announced its expansion in the breakfast cereal category with the launch of RX A.M. oats to provide a premium oatmeal option containing increased protein. The oatmeal is available in various flavors.

In February 2019, The Quaker Oats Company launched Quaker Oat Beverage, a new line of healthy, oat bran-based beverages to meet the growing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives.

In November 2018, Nestle Cereals launched a new 100% British grown whole grain oats breakfast cereal. The product is also enriched with vitamins and minerals, including calcium and vitamin D, vitamin C and Folic Acid.

In April 2018, Nestle Brazil launched its first organic products in Brazil, gluten-free oat bran and oat flakes, to develop the organic supply chain in the country.

