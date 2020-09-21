Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Crowns and Bridges market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Crowns and Bridges Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Crowns and Bridges market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global dental crowns and bridges market size was USD 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Dental Crowns and Bridges Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

The global dental crowns and bridges market is growing due to the rising prevalence of dental disorders, high demand for cosmetic dentistry, dental tourism, and growing expendable income. Moreover, growing baby boomer population and their wish to look young is fueling the demand for dental consumables such as dental crowns and bridges. Dental crowns and bridges are the fixed prostheses and restorative solutions used to treat missing or spoiled teeth. A crown is an artificial tooth or a cap that is fixed on the damaged and fractured tooth to protect it from further damage. A bridge is 2 or more teeth fitted to replace the missing teeth. According to the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), crown and bridge can be designed and constructed to save the tooth with widespread decay or to restore one or more missing teeth.

MARKET TRENDS

Digitalization of the Dental Crown and Bridges Designating and Emergence of Robotic Surgeries Are Top Trends

Digital dentistry refers to the use of dental technology, equipment, or machinery that incorporates computer-controlled designing of prosthesis. Digital equipment such as radiological equipment, scanners, computer software, and milling machines have entered the labs and now they are the first line of choice in preventive as well as restorative dentistry. According to the Canadian Academy of Dental Health and Community Services, digital radiography allows for higher quality images to be taken with 70 percent less exposure to radiation as compared to the traditional X-rays. Moreover, digital and advanced technologies, such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM are extensively being used and adopted for the customization of teeth structures. 3D printers are transforming dentistry and prosthodontics by reducing time and costs associated with the production of custom crowns, tooth replacements, veneers, and bridges. With the increase in digitalization, there is continuous research on new materials which are stronger, tougher, and have a high aesthetic application than the conventional ones. In addition, there is an increasing trend in the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in dentistry. The dental robots can perform various functions such as teeth cleaning, filling cavities, tooth extractions, and cap application which increases accuracy of the procedure. This is likely to attract patient pool to perform dental aesthetic procedures in future.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Dental Caries and Tooth Loss to Stimulate the Market

Increase in the prevalence of periodontal diseases and tooth decay is the major factor boosting the dental crowns and bridges market growth. Dental caries is a major health burden and affect people all through their lifetime, causing pain, disfigurement, and discomfort. Tooth caries and periodontal diseases are the most unnoticed cases and need immediate consideration by populaces throughout the globe. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, about 3.9 billion people worldwide were estimated to be affected by oral diseases and between 60“90% of children and nearly 100% adults had tooth decay. The prevalence of oral diseases, dental caries, and tooth loss are projected to drive the demand for dental crowns and bridges around the globe. Moreover, factors such as increase in the consumption of unhealthy diet, sugar, tobacco & alcohol use, and poor oral hygiene are likely to propel the growth of the market.

Augmented Importance of Aesthetics to Spur Revenue Growth

The acceptance of cosmetic dentistry is gaining momentum in both emerging and developed countries. Change in the lifestyles of people, and growing attention towards dental aesthetics caused a greater demand for dental procedures. Moreover, an increase in the disposable income and ease of exclusive cosmetic procedures will leverage lucrative opportunities for dental procedures such as restoration and aesthetic solutions. Over the years, restoration using dental crowns and bridges has gained recognition among all the age groups and this market is mainly driven by the referrals from others who have had a positive experience in the dental procedures. Emergence of materials such as all ceramics which gives natural tooth-like appearance is attracting consumers to opt for dental crowns and bridges.

According to the investigation published by American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in 2015, 86% of the respondents opted for cosmetic dentistry as an option to improve their appearance and self-regard.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Limited Reimbursement for Dental Crowns and Bridges to Constrain the Market

The cost associated with dental procedures is rising exponentially. In the developed regions the dental crowns and bridges are treated as the cosmetic product by most of the insurance companies. Hence, they provide minimal or no reimbursements for dental crowns and bridges. As a result, patients have to bear a major portion of the cost out of their pocket for these procedures. Thus, the limited reimbursement for dental is likely to restrict the growth of the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Crowns Segment to Hold a Generous Portion of the Global Market

Based on product, the market is segmented into crowns and bridges. The crowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2018.This segment is also anticipated to remain dominant and register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This expansion and growth of the segment is expected to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of dental caries in permanent tooth resulting in tooth loss and use of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM to produce dental crowns. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, application of a single crown is the most commonly performed restorative procedure in cosmetic dentistry. Approximately 2.3 million implant supported crown are made annually in the U.S. alone.

By Material Analysis

Ceramic Segment Dominates the Market Stoked by Natural Looking Appearance

Based on material, this market is segmented into ceramic, porcelain fused to metal, and metal. Ceramics, also known as porcelain, accounted for the largest market share in 2018. It is also anticipated to continue this preponderance over the forecast period. Since ceramics is an amorphous solid, it can be customized to match the necessities of the patients. Moreover, ceramics is a well-studied alternative to other metals and has similar aesthetic appearance that of the original tooth. Ceramic is tough, strong, and offers an attractive lucent finish to dental crowns and bridges for a rational appearance.

By End User Analysis

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Segment Held the Lion™s Share

Based on end user, this market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. Most of the patients receive medical attention majorly in hospitals and clinics. Dental crowns and bridges are fitted by dentists in dental hospitals and clinics making the segment dominant. Moreover, the medical reimbursement claiming can be done more easily from the hospitals and clinics, if any. The dental laboratories segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Emergence of digital scanners and CAD/CAM processors are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The dental crowns and bridges market size in Europe was USD 1.16 billion in 2018. The market in the region in characterized by higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The presence of a large number of geriatric populations, high dental expenditures, and high adoption of digital dentistry equipment would contribute to the dominance of this region in the coming years. North America held the second largest position in the market. This can be attributed to the widespread use of advanced technologies, high healthcare spending, and extensive health insurance coverage. The market of dental crowns and bridges in Asia-Pacific is projected to register a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare industry reforms, increasing awareness about cosmetic dentistry products, and growing per capita spending are the main contributors. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gaining attraction due to medical tourism taking place in these regions.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Key Players Embrace New Technology and Expand their Distribution Channels to Intensify Competition

The market of dental crowns and bridges has considerable growth prospects. Most of the players are accentuating on innovations and new product launches by increasing R&D expenditures. Moreover, the key players are adopting pioneering strategies and are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share and consumer base. The leading players of the market of dental crowns and bridges are Dentsply Sirona, Glidewell, National Dentex Lab, Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher), and Zimmer Biomet.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

National Dentex Lab

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

3M

Glidewell

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTECH Dental

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2018 “ Institut Straumann AG acquired majority stake in local lab/milling centre in Rheinfelden (CH) to address certain Swiss customer requirements. Institut Straumann AG manufactures and sells high quality, innovative implant and CAD/CAM solutions.

September 2019 “ Zimmer Biomet announced a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to expand its global footprint in the fast-growing market of digital restorative dentistry solutions.

REPORT COVERAGE

The dental crowns and bridges market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Crowns

Bridges

By Material

Ceramics

Porcelain Fused to Metals

Metals

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Dental Crowns and Bridges in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580