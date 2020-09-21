Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pressure Ulcer Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pressure Ulcer Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global pressure ulcer treatment market size was USD 6.69 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

We have updated Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Pressure ulcers, also termed as bedsores or decubitus ulcers are injuries to the skin and the underlying tissue resulting from prolonged pressure on the skin. They commonly occur on the skin of bony areas of the body such as elbow, buttocks, heels, ankles, back, and shoulder. Pressure ulcers mostly affect those who are immobilized due to illness, injury or sedation, or those who spend most of their time on bed or on a chair. They occur in 4 stages. Identifying them in early stages enables the treatment and reduces the risk of complications such as cellulitis, bone and joint infections, sepsis, or cancer.

The pressure ulcer treatment market is likely to be propelled by factors, such as a substantial rise in the geriatric population living with disabilities, a rapidly increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers, and the growing adoption of novel wound care devices for its treatment. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ), more than 2.5 million individuals in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers annually. The increasing awareness about the availability of treatment options for PU, the rise in healthcare expenditures, and an increase in advanced treatment procedures are anticipated to propel the pressure ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period. Combined with this, a rise in the demand for multiple treatment options by patients diagnosed around the globe is likely to increase the pressure ulcer market size during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Pressure Ulcer Globally to Accelerate Growth of Market

Pressure ulcer is one of the costliest and physically debilitating complications in the 20th century. Various factors such as advancing age, sedentary lifestyle, mobility problems, and various health conditions have been responsible for increasing the prevalence of pressure ulcers. According to an article published by NCBI, a prevalence of 12.7% in Brazil, 10.4% in Turkey, and 16% in Ethiopia were reported for pressure ulcers in 2018. These trends are presenting a large patient pool seeking treatment. This, along with the increasing awareness among the patient population about the availability of treatment and rise in healthcare expenditure, especially in the emerging countries are anticipated to further augment the pressure ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Substantial Rise in Geriatric Population to Augment the Market Growth

The elderly are more susceptible to the development of the skin lesions as a result of changes associated with the aging process. Prolonged life expectancy has increased the number of people aged over 80 years, thus being placed at a higher risk of immobility and disability. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), in 2016, about 8.5% of people worldwide (615 million) were aged 65 and over. Also, according to a research article published by HMP Wound Care, 71% of pressure ulcers occur in patients older than 70 years. Hence, an increasing geriatric population is expected to augment the pressure ulcer treatment market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Ulcer Type Outlook

Stage 4 Segment Expected to Dominate the Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market

Based on ulcer type, the market is segmented into stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, and stage 4. Among them, the stage 4 segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the higher treatment costs as compared to the other stages. For instance, according to a study by the National Institute for Health And Care Excellence (NICE), the treatment expenses for stage 4 ulcer and stage 1 ulcer are $16,617.4 and $1,429.8, respectively.

On the other hand, the stage 2 ulcer segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR due to their increasing prevalence and subsequent rising adoption of treatment options for this type of pressure ulcer.

By Product Type Outlook

Wound Care Dressings Segment to Hold a Leading Market Share

Among product type, the wound care dressing segment is expected to dominate and continue to expand at a considerably high growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to their higher adoption as they are the primary treatment option and also speed up the healing process of pressure ulcer. Increasing investments by key market players in new launches of this segment, comparatively lower cost of care, and rising awareness among the patients regarding wound care dressings are some of the other major factors that are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, AxioBiosolutions launched MaxioCel, a next-generation wound care dressing made of chitosan for the treatment of pressure ulcers.

By End User Outlook

Hospitals Segment to Continue Its Dominance till 2026 in the Global Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market

On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospital segment is expected to have a dominant pressure ulcer treatment market share during the forecast period owing to a higher adoption rate of treatment options for pressure ulcers in hospitals, the presence of required facility skilled staff, and increasing patient preference for hospitals due to favorable policies.

The home care setting segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth owing to a rise in the geriatric patient population and shift in preference from a hospital visit to self-care at home care settings for the treatment of pressure ulcers. The clinics segment is likely to expand considerably owing to the increase in the number of specialty clinics with advanced facilities, trained staff, and personalized wound care.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the pressure ulcer treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America accounted for the largest share in the pressure ulcer treatment market in the year 2018. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers, improved healthcare facilities, increasing new launches of advanced technologies, and the high cost of products in this region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the pressure ulcer treatment market. The rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers are anticipated to drive the market in this region. Combined with this, higher treatment costs of pressure ulcers in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in the U.K., the cost of treatment of pressure ulcers to the NHS is estimated to be USD 1.5 “ USD 2.4 billion annually, making pressure ulcers the single costliest chronic wound to the NHS.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population, along with the growing patient pool of pressure ulcers in the region. For instance, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), currently stated that the geriatric population in Asia Pacific is rising at an unprecedented rate. It also states that by 2050, one in four people in this region will be above 60 years of age. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding the availability of treatment options for pressure ulcers and developing health care facilities.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and ConvaTec Group Plc Dominate the Market

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and ConvaTec Group Plc. are the leading players in the pressure ulcer treatment market. The major reason for their dominance is their strong brand presence, combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance and generate significant PU treatment market revenue in the upcoming years owing to the robust research activities and increasing investments in innovative product launches. For instance, in May 2018, B. Braun Melsungen AG launched a patient-friendly 1-ounce tube of Prontosan Wound Gel X at the 2018 Symposium of Advanced Wound Care, North Carolina for the treatment of pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers.

Other players involved in pressure ulcer treatment with a considerable market share include Smith & Nephew, 3M, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, Tissue Regenix, and others.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB.

ConvaTec Group Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Corp

Smith & Nephew

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

Other prominent players

REPORT COVERAGE

The pressure ulcer market report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the pressure ulcer treatment market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Ulcer Type

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Segmentation

By Product Type

Wound-care Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressing

Foam Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Other Dressings

Wound-care Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

January 2019: Bruin Biometrics, a U.S. based company, received FDA approval for the first device that evaluates a patient™s proclivity for developing a pressure ulcer in a given part of the body.

May 2018: B. Braun Melsungen AG launched a patient-friendly 1-ounce tube of Prontosan Wound Gel X at the 2018 Symposium of Advanced Wound Care, North Carolina for the treatment of pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers.

April 2016: Integra LifeSciences Corporation entered into an agreement with Vomaris Wound Care, Inc., a company providing micro current solutions to expand its product offerings in the wound care segment.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pressure Ulcer Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580