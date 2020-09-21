Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polypropylene (PP) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polypropylene (PP) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polypropylene (PP) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global polypropylene market size was USD 79.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 122.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Polypropylene (PP) Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Polypropylene (PP) is a type of thermoplastic linear hydrocarbon polymer, produced from its monomer propylene using chain-growth polymerization process. It is partially crystalline and belongs to the group of polyolefins. It is also known as polypropene. This polymer is used in a wide variety of applications including manufacturing of automobile parts, films, fibers, and laboratory equipment.

In the current global scenario, this polymer is majorly used in the injection moulding application as it can be easily melted and moulded in any shape and size without disturbing the original qualities. Polypropylene is lightweight material and has wide range of properties such as superior working temperature, tensile strength, high chemical resistance to corrosive environments and organic solvents, staining resistance, and low moisture absorption. All these properties make PP a suitable material for use in various applications and will drive the polypropylene market growth.

Many technologies are integrated with polypropylene production such as shperipol, unipol PP, novolen, innovene PP, hypol, sherizone, borstar PP, chisso, sumitomo, and others. Among these technologies, sheripol by LyondellBasell is majorly used for production of PP which provides high specificity and is efficient in producing good quality polymer. Unipol PP is the second-largest technology that is a simple gas phase technology process with low operating cost.The current polypropylene market trends are rising demand for plastic-based products, and growing packaging and automotive industries.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Polypropylene from Various End-Use Industries

The polypropylene (PP) market is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand from packaging industry, where demand is associated with the increasing consumption of packaged food and beverages. PP has moisture barrier property that increases its ability to provide effective packaging solutions for food & beverage industry and helps in reducing the possibility of food deterioration and quality loss. This material allows easy processability, effective sealing, and provides stiffness properties which are used for manufacturing of interior and exterior parts of the automobiles including safety subsystems, doors, and seat assemblies.

Polypropene is also used for manufacturing of toys, fashion apparels, sports equipment, and others as it is easily moldable and provides high durability and flexibility. Hence, polypropene market is showing potential in agricultural segment owing to the increasing demand for agricultural tools such as drippers, microtubes, and nozzles.

Polypropylene possesses high rigidity property that has increased its use in the industrial applications, mainly for packaging of electrical spares and parts. Additionally, it enhances the transparency and appearance of packaging material for clear visibility of the products. The diversified and efficient properties of propropylene are expected to increase polypropylene market demand across various end-use industries.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

The Copolymer Segment is Expected to Generate the Highest Revenue during the Forecast Period

Copolymer type of polypropylene is among the most versatile thermoplastic polymers, having applications in packaging, injection moulding, thermoforming, blow moulding, and others. High impact resistance, optimum thermal resistance, good optical, and flexibility properties enhance the use of polypropylene in food containers, auto-components and vessels.

Copolymer segment has various applications, which include the production of injection molds and medicine bottles in pharmaceutical industry. It is also used in the production of different types of automobile parts such as dashboards and bumpers. In addition, this type of polypropylene is used in electrical and electronics, infrastructure & construction, and consumer goods/lifestyle industries, having a positive impact on PP market growth.

All these factors are expected to drive the polypropene market revenue during the forecast period.

By End-Use Industry Analysis

Packaging Segment of Polypropylene Market is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period

Packaging is the major application for polypropylene owing to its properties such as high-temperature resistance, moisture barrier, flexibility, and lightweight, making it ideal material for food packaging. It is also cost-efficient for packaging of other products such as surgical equipment, drugs, auto components, and cosmetics. Additionally, the optical clarity, transparency, and electrical non-conductivity properties of PP will increase its use in the packaging of electrical & electronic products.

Demand for polypropylene from healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry for surgical equipment and other products has increased due to its non-corrosive nature, and chemical resistance that enhances the shelf life of drugs.

Similarly, the automotive end-use industry is expected to provide growth to the polypropylene market sales in the forecast period due to increased production of automobiles. Easy availability of polypropylene and its properties such as resistant to staining, high durability and flexibility will support the manufacture of lightweight vehicles, making vehicles cost & energy efficient. These factors will drive the polypropene market growth in automotive industry.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 8.83 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to remain a key region holding a significant portion in the global polypropylene market share during the forecast period. Growth in the medical and electrical & electronics manufacturing industries is a key driver for the market in the region. However, the growth of the polypropene market in North America region is anticipated to grow at a relatively lower CAGR due to the stabilizing markets as compared to the growth in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to demand from packaging and automotive manufacturing industries. China, Japan, and India are key countries contributing to the PP market growth in the region owing to its increasing applications in food & beverages, packaging and automobile production in these countries.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the polypropene market. The increasing demand for packaging for food & beverages and manufacturing of automobiles would contribute to the growth of the polypropylene consumption in the region. Additionally, the use of the PP in electrical & electronics and healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries are other key factors driving the PP market growth in Europe.

The Latin America and Middle East & Africa would have gradual growth in the polypropylene market value compared to other regions due to growing infrastructure & construction and consumer goods/lifestyle preferences of consumers. In addition, easy availability of raw materials will increase the production of polypropylene in Middle East & Africa.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like ExxonMobil Chemical, SABIC, and LyondellBasell are Expected to Strengthen the Market Position with Respect to Providing Polypropylene Solutions to the Packaging and Automotive Industries

The major producers in the polypropylene (PP) market have established diversified geographical presence, and strong product offerings. Among the major producers, LyondellBasell is leading because of technological development with wide range of product offering and using strategies such as acquisitions to increase global presence. Moreover, ExxonMobil chemical and SABIC have strong regional presence and have adopted strategies such as expansion & joint ventures to increase their market share.

List of Key Companies Covered

LyondellBasell

Borouge

SABIC

Orpic

Reliance Industries Limited

Braskem

Tasnee

China Petrochemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation

Total S.A.

Formosa Plastics Group

Dupont

BASF SE

INEOS

REPORT COVERAGE

“”A growing trend is observed in the penetration of the polypropylene market across the industries””

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the polypropylene market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the PP market is classified into a homopolymer and copolymer. By end-use industry, the PP market is divided into packaging, automotive, infrastructure & construction, consumer goods/lifestyle, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, agriculture, and others. Geographically, the polypropene market has been analyzed across five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the polypropylene market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, joint ventures in the global market, the regulatory scenario in crucial countries, macro, and microeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Homopolymer

Copolymer

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Infrastructure & Construction

Consumer Goods/Lifestyle

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

June 2019, Borealis has offered support to its value chain partners to shift their use of polymers from conventional polystyrene to viable polypropylene alternatives for sustainable foam and rigid packaging.

In November 2018, Braskem declared eight initiatives for plastic sector that included a process for reducing the order of recycled resins residue without affecting the properties of polyolefin. This process would help the company to efficiently recycle polypropylene resin.

In February 2018, Formosa Plastics has planned to expand its annual production capacity for polypropylene from 450 KT to 522 KT at its Ningbo plant, by 2019.

In September 2017, Lyondell Basell started a new polypropylene compounding plant with production capacity of 20 KT in Dalian, China. This expansion is intended to meet the growing polypropylene demands in china™s automotive industry.

Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

