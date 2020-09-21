Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contraceptive Pills market.

The global contraceptive pills market size was USD 13.11 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

We have updated Contraceptive Pills Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Scientific innovations have guided the positioning of birth-control pills in the global market in recent years. Hormonal birth control methods regulate the hormonal levels during a womans cycle. Progesterone and estrogen are the naturally produced hormones in human body. In hormonal birth control, various forms of synthetic hormones that mimic the progesterone and estrogen in womens body are used. According to the Estimates and Projections of Family Planning Indicators 2019, 922 million women of reproductive age (or their partners) are contraceptive users. Contraceptive pills are suitable for women of all age groups and can be used for long term. It is considered to be one of the highly prescribed medications across the globe. A significant proportion of women in urban regions prefer contraceptive pills.

Increasing need for controlling population growth is boosting investment in the research and development of novel birth-control methods. The oral contraceptive pills market is estimated to witness significant growth in the forecast duration which is attributable to the rising number of local and regional manufacturers and introduction of novel contraceptive pills. Growing number of initiatives by public players of countries such as India and China is further propelling the contraceptive pills market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Need for Population Control to Surge the Market

The efforts taken by governments to control the population in various countries is augmenting the awareness about family planning and contraception amongst women in rural and urban areas. Moreover, rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancy has propelled the uptake of oral contraceptives in the developed markets. The population is growing with a tremendous growth rate, especially in the Asian countries, which is affecting the socio-economic balance at micro-level. To control such rising population, public and private players are collaborating and this is expected to have a favorable impact on sex education and contraceptive usage in coming years. This is anticipated to propel the oral contraceptives market revenue during the forecast period.

Significant Unmet Needs for Contraceptives to Boost the Market

The unmet needs for contraception in rural areas of developing nations reflects the potential for contraceptive pills market. Between 2005 and 2014, in 52 developing countries, where Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) were conducted, between 8% and 38% of married women of age 15 to 49 years were found to have an unmet need for contraception. The choices available for contraception depends upon the accessibility and local availability of different contraception methods. Thus, rising demand for cost-effective and short-term contraceptive methods is projected to augment the birth-control pills market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Combined Contraceptive Pills Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth

On the basis of type, the contraceptive pills market segments are combined contraceptives and progestin-only contraceptives. Combined contraceptive pills contain two hormones -progesterone and estrogen. It is a reliable form of reversible contraception with fewer side effects. The segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is likely to remain leading throughout the forecast duration. Better control of monthly menstrual cycle and relief from pre-menstrual syndrome coupled with the improvement in acne are some of the characteristics the combined contraceptive pills offer. These are anticipated to boost the growth of combined contraceptive pills market revenue during the forecast period. The clinical benefits associated with the combined contraceptive pills along with the improved distribution network of their key manufacturers across the world are the key factors for the estimated growth of this segment during 2019-2026.

Improved awareness about sexual activity in developed nations, rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancy, and initiatives taken by various organizations to promote sexual health awareness are propelling the uptake of OTC contraceptive pills. According to data published by United Nations, contraceptive pills are used by over 20% of women of reproductive age in around 27 countries across the globe, with the highest prevalence in European countries. Such factors are projected to boost the public expenditure on contraception around the globe by the end of 2026.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Improved Distribution Network of Key Manufacturers to Drive the Growth of Retail Pharmacy Segment

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinics, online channels, public channel & NGOs, and others. The retail pharmacy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, which is attributable to the rising sale of OTC contraceptives, increasing awareness and knowledge of population about various forms of contraception, etc. Moreover, the improved distribution network of key companies across the globe by collaborating with the regional and local distributors is anticipated to boost the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The online channel segment is estimated to register highest CAGR during 2019-2026, owing to the increasing investment by key companies to establish their strong presence on the online pharmacy platforms and improved scenario for e-pharmacy in developed regions.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a highest revenue of USD 4.09 Bn in 2018, which is attributable to the increasing usage of short-acting reversible contraception in the U.S. and favorable reimbursement policies for oral contraceptives. According to CDC, around 64.9% of the 72.2 million women aged 15“49 in the U.S. were using contraception during 2015-2017, out of which 12.6% of the women preferred oral contraceptive pills.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most leading region in the global contraceptive pills market. According to the Contraception Atlas of Europe, 69% of women in Europe use contraception and 43% of the pregnancies in the region were unintended in 2018-2019. In Europe, France is a country with the highest birth rate and it is also a major country in terms of access to contraception. Improved reimbursement in the region is estimated to drive the oral contraceptive pills market trends in Europe during 2019-2026.

North America Contraceptive Pills Market Size, 2018

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region by 2026 owing to the initiatives taken by government for population control and emergence of various non-profit organizations in the region aiming to spread awareness about various birth-control methods. According to a global sex survey conducted by Durex, one of the best-known makers of condoms, unplanned pregnancies in China fell to 14% in 2016 from 30% in 2011.

Increasing penetration of key pharmaceutical giants in the developing areas of Latin America and Middle East & Africa and rising literacy rate in the region are propelling the revenue generation from the two region. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the clinical benefits of oral contraceptives and rising investment by key pharmaceutical distributors to improve the accessibility of oral contraceptives in the niche areas are some of the major factors for the contraceptive pills market expansion of Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Bayer AG and Allergan plc to Account for Maximum Market Share

The contraceptive pills market is a bit fragmented, with numerous local and regional players operating at the global level. Bayer AG and Allergan plc are the key market players accounting for a major share in terms of revenue. In December 2017, Lupin, one of the global pharmaceutical companies, received USFDA approval for Tydemy, a generic version of Bayers contraceptive brand Safyral. This is anticipated to affect the market position of Bayer AG during the forecast period. Moreover, the capacity constraints at Bayers and Pfizers manufacturing sites between June and August 2019 affected the stock of Bayers Microgynon 30 and Pfizers Ovranette tablets in the market. This is expected to open the gates for local and regional manufacturers in oral contraceptive pills market in coming years.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Allergan, plc

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mylan N.V.

Piramal Enterprises

REPORT COVERAGE

Access to contraception is one of the major concerns of government in densely populated countries. The public players are thus engaging themselves in building policies to overcome the poor accessibility to contraception. For instance, Turkey provides certain contraceptive supplies free-of-charge to married women at public health centers.

Also, in 2017, government of India launched centrally-funded “Antara” scheme, under which women in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be given contraceptive injections free-of-cost once every three months at all state-run primary health centres and hospitals. Such favorable scenarios for contraceptives in countries with unmet needs is augmenting the sale of contraceptive pills. The contraceptive pills market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the fertility statistics (2018), regulatory and reimbursement scenario for key countries, new product launches, key industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, and government policies & their impact on the contraceptives industry. Information on drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Combines Contraceptives Pills

Progestin-only Pills

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

April 2018: Mylan N.V. launched Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, a generic version of Bayer”s Yaz in the U.S.. The tablet is indicated by women to prevent pregnancy and for the treatment of acne vulgaris in women.

December 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received USFDA approval for Tydemy tablets, a generic version of Bayer AGs Safyral tablets indicated to raise folate level in women whoc choose oral contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.

August 2017: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of its contraceptive brand Mibelas 24 FE from the U.S. market, as they were out-of-sequence. Also, in May 2019, Allergan initiated recall of its leading oral contraceptive brand Taytulla capsules because of some packing errors.

