Industrial Sensors Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

The global industrial sensors market is set to experience considerable growth as smart sensors find a rising demand in supply chain management systems. Valuable market insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Contact, Non-contact), By Sensor (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Humidity Sensor), By End-Use Industry (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Mining, Energy & Power, Oil, and Gas), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends and the key factors that will influence market growth in the forecast period. A sensor is a device that is used to sense any change in its surroundings such as temperature, pressure, and humidity and respond accordingly. Industrial sensors enable equipment, products, and the physical environment in a workplace such as a factory to become more intelligent and adaptive. Sensors mostly operate using semiconductors and are, therefore, also known as semiconductor sensors. The most commonly used sensors in industries are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, MEMS sensors, and torque sensors.

Key Market Driver –

Increase in demand for smart factories and industrial IoT

Increasing industrial wireless sensor market

Offers reduced configuration errors or production issues with proper application

Key Market Restraint –

Limited technical expertise in some industries regarding appropriate usage of the sensor to its full potential

Key Industry Developments

December 2018: Metso expanded its digital Metso Metrics offering with the launch of a new predictive maintenance solution for mining equipment. This initiative is aimed to help maximize the uptime and performance of comminution circuits.

Metso expanded its digital Metso Metrics offering with the launch of a new predictive maintenance solution for mining equipment. This initiative is aimed to help maximize the uptime and performance of comminution circuits. November 2018: Texas Instruments announced the launch of its 60-GHz sensor portfolio, to drive millimeter-wave sensor development in overall present-day applications, the most critical objectives single-chip, corresponding metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS), for mechanical structures.

Texas Instruments announced the launch of its 60-GHz sensor portfolio, to drive millimeter-wave sensor development in overall present-day applications, the most critical objectives single-chip, corresponding metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS), for mechanical structures. October 2018: Texas Instruments launched TMP117x, a new edition in digital temperature sensors. This 16-bit, single-chip sensor device offers an accuracy of ±0.1°Celcius over wide temperature ranges.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region is going through a phase of heightened industrialization, particularly India and China. As a result, the region is expected to occupy a prominent market position and make a marked contribution to market revenue during the forecast period. Demand for better management and production processes from this region will boost the global industrial sensors market.

North America and Europe are also set to emerge as key regions in the global industrial sensors market till 2026. Main factors fuelling the expansion of market in these continents are rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT), advancement in self-driving vehicles, and presence of large companies investing in this technology

