Smart Labels Market to Derive Growth from the Emphasis on Integrating Advanced Technologies in RFID Tags

The global smart labels market size is projected to reach USD 13.91 billion by 2026. The growing demand for clean-labelled products will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Smart Labels Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Security, RFID, Sensing Labels, Near Field Communication Tag, and QR Code/2D Barcode), By End-User (Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 3.93 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Report Overview:

The smart labels market is segmented on the basis of factors such as technology, end user, and regional demographics. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global smart labels market are:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Alien Technology, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Multi-Color Corporation

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

Mühlbauer Group

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Sato Holdings Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Smartrac N.V.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing smart label market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies has provided the platform for the growth of the regional market. The increasing investment by major companies in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.47 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

January 2018 – SATO announced that it has partnered with UNTUCKit. Through this acquisition, the company plans to enhance its inventory management based on RFID labels.

