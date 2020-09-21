IGBT Module Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

The global igbt module market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive (EV/HEV), Inverters/UPS, Railways, Renewables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other igbt module market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Top Players Overview:

ABB

ON Semiconductor

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

CRRC Corporation Limited

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

SEMIKRON

IXYS Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., LTD.

Infineon Technologies AG

MacMic Science & Technology CO.,LTD

Introduction of New Features in IGBT Modules to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global IGBT module market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific. This is attributable to the increasing focus on implementing IGBT in power transmission, renewable energy, and electric vehicles in the region. In addition to this, rise in Information Technology expenditures for catering to end user storage needs in nations such as Japan, India, South Korea, and China, is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the regional market. On the other side, Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second-largest market for IGBT module. This is owing to the presence of major players in the region such as ABB Ltd., Infineon Technologies, and Semikron, that are increasingly investing in research and development activities. This will favor the growth of the market. To cite an example, new IGBT power modules introduced by Infineon Technologies are gaining popularity on account of their varied features such as voltage topologies and classes, variety of current ratings, and diverse end-use applications. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global market in the forecast duration.

Regional Analysis for IGBT Module Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for IGBT Module Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key IGBT Module Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global IGBT Module Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

